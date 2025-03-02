Pivotal moment in UAE-India relations, Says His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at 2nd Anniversary Celebration of UIBC-UC and 3rd anniversary of CEPA Signing

Speakers highlight visionary strategies to unlock new avenues for bilateral trade and innovation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) celebrated a momentous evening on the occasion of its 2nd anniversary, alongside the 3rd anniversary of the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signing between India and the UAE.

The event was held at the residence of His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, and witnessed influential leaders from both nations as they gathered to celebrate the profound impact of the CEPA on trade and investment, as well as future opportunities for collaboration.

The gathering was also graced by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade as the Chief Guest, a key figure in the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), serving as a vital bridge between India and the UAE.

Special guests and speakers included H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings and UIBC-UAE Chapter; Mr. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa, and India Subcontinent, DP World and Co-Chair UIBC-UAE Chapter, and H.E. Major General (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group and UIBC-UAE Chapter.

UIBC-UC Founding Members in attendance included Mr. Abdulla Naser Al Marzooqi, Program Director at Mubadala Investment Company; Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Lulu Financial Holdings; Mr. Tariq Chauhan, Executive Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities Services Group; Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group, and Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, Managing Director of Buimerc Corp.

Since the implementation of the CEPA, non-oil trade between the UAE and India has surged to a remarkable AED 240 billion. This growth is a testament to the power of the agreement and the strong bond between the two nations. His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, addressed the gathering by underscoring the significance of CEPA. Additionally, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir delivered a Special Address, while H.E. Satish Kumar Sivan shared opening remarks.

The event also marked the launch of several groundbreaking research initiatives that aim to continue driving informed decision-making and economic growth.

The initiatives include a series of groundbreaking reports, such as "India-UAE Odyssey: Focus on CEPA," offering an in-depth analysis of the transformative impact of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on trade and investment between the two nations. Another significant release, "UIBC-UC x SBI Caps: Renewable Energy Sector-Investment Roadmap in India," created in collaboration with SBI Capital Markets, provides detailed guidance on investment opportunities within India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy sector. Additionally, the "UIBC-UC x Andersen: Handbook for Doing Business in the UAE" serves as an essential resource for navigating the UAE’s dynamic business environment, with a focus on fostering UAE-India economic collaboration. The evening also saw the unveiling of "Opening Gateways – Tourism Opportunities India-UAE," a visually stunning coffee table book celebrating the growing tourism ties between India and the UAE. These research initiatives underscore a shared commitment to shaping the future of bilateral relations.

The UIBC-UC team including Kshitij Korde and Neha Sahni, were also on hand to unveil the white papers.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, praised the progress in strengthening India-UAE ties, highlighting the significant work of the UIBC-UAE Chapter.

As a joint initiative supported by the foreign ministries of both nations, the UIBC-UAE Chapter has been instrumental in advancing the economic partnership. Comprising 18 influential members, it has driven high-impact initiatives such as Emaar’s FDI in Jammu and Kashmir, DP World’s Bharat Mart partnership, and the India-UAE hospital project, while also launching the UIBC-UC Research Initiatives to further enhance strategic decision-making and economic development.

An insightful panel discussion on "The India-UAE Growth Story" followed, where industry leaders such as Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings and UIBC-UAE Chapter; Mr. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa, and India Subcontinent, DP World and Co-Chair UIBC-UAE Chapter; and H.E. Major General (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group and UIBC-UAE Chapter, shared their perspectives on the dynamic and evolving trade relations. Moderated by Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D Little, the discussion highlighted the importance of collaboration across sectors such as infrastructure, logistics, and finance.

Another pivotal topic explored during the evening was the future of the India-UAE trade corridor, with a particular emphasis on the importance of human capital. His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir,

Indian Ambassador to the UAE, delivered a compelling speech, emphasizing the crucial role of human resources in fostering sustainable economic growth.

In his keynote address, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, discussed the future road ahead for the India-UAE partnership.

Reflecting on the occasion, Faizal Kottikollon remarked, "These milestones are a testament to the strength of India-UAE collaboration. Together, we are not just shaping the future of trade and investment but creating lasting opportunities for growth and innovation."

“The next chapter in India-UAE relations will be defined by deepening trade, enhanced investment, and a robust partnership in key industries. We are on the cusp of something truly transformative."

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 18 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and The India Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures.

Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

