Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted a one-of-a-kind career fair that saw the participation of more than 50 companies and a huge number of students and alumni.

The two-day fair aimed at providing employment and sponsorship opportunities and gave visitors the chance to delve into the professional world, inquire about the key skills employers look for, and discover the vacancies available in the marketplace.

Leading up to the event, the Career Services team at UDST hosted preparatory sessions for students and alumni to practice their job pitch skills, receive interview tips and help sharpen their resumes. The first day of the fair was dedicated to career awareness through exhibitor-led sessions. Topics such as teamwork, soft skills and professionalism, workplace communication, durable skills for the future workplace, competencies, interview techniques, industry insights, cyber security and career expansion were discussed respectively by professionals from Milaha, North Oil Company, Qatalum, Qatar Chemical Company, Qatar Petrochemical Company, Talabat, Ooredoo, National Cyber Security Agency and Vodafone.

On the second day of the career fair, companies were provided with personalized booths to exhibit their services and gain access to potential candidates who align with their interests.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “University of Doha for Science and Technology’s academic model is a successful example of how a higher education institution can develop work-ready graduates. We adopt an applied approach to education and collaborate with industry partners and experts to develop programs that help respond to the economy’s needs for innovators, entrepreneurs, and a highly skilled workforce. UDST’s career fair is an opportunity for prospective employers to attract the most talented candidates, and a chance for our students and alumni to show what they’re capable of and also attend seminars and lectures that further develop their knowledge and skills. UDST also boasts a Career Services section, to assist students with career plans and job search techniques and help them sharpen their employability skills. We appreciate the contribution of all participating companies to this successful event, and we thank them for offering hundreds of career openings. This cooperation helped us support our youth and led to developing their ability to succeed in a competitive market.”

UDST will hold the career fair on yearly basis to provide a space for students, alumni, and employers to interact, network, share information, and explore numerous career opportunities. The event will offer insights as well, into the organizations’ culture and the way candidates envision their career paths. All sectors of the economy were represented at the career fair including banking and finance, technology, telecommunications, engineering, healthcare, the oil and gas industry, and more.

UDST offers its students over 60 programs in the fields of Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering Technology and Health Sciences. The University has graduated more than 7500 students who are contributing to the needs of Qatar’s growing and changing economy. All programs are developed with input from local industry and business stakeholders and are taught by top-notch instructors with extensive industry experience.

