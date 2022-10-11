Dubai: “ The United Arab Emirates University participated in the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority TDRA pavilion, for the activities of the 42nd "GITEX" exhibition, which has been launched at the Dubai World Trade Center during the period from 10 to 14 October, among a wide range of government agencies, local and global IT companies. The UAEU students, researchers and a number of faculty members presented seven innovative projects to enable the digital future.

The UAE University participation this year comes amid a large local and international presence, as the exhibition will host more than 4,500 companies from around the world, including 1,400 new companies, from 170 countries, all of which showcase the latest developments in modern digital technology.

Dr. Saed Saleh Al Rabaee from the College of Information Technology at the university, said the students and faculty members at the university presented innovative digital projects, as the exhibition provides an opportunity for students and researchers to showcase their latest applications, systems and technical projects, as well as their research projects, to keep pace with the latest technology requirements in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and promote the concepts of community participation, and the technical sustainability of societies.

The UAE University presented 7 innovative projects in various fields of information technology and smart applications that aim to improve the wellbeing of UAE residents, and support government agencies and business communities in the country through UAEU researchers and students research projects and smart applications.

The most prominent participating projects for this year include the project “Safe: An Educational Game to Enhance Emirati Individuals Awareness of Cybersecurity” under the supervision of Dr. Saed Al Rabaee and the students: Aisha Al Khoury, Latifa Al Kaabi, Maitha Al Shamsi, and Wadha Al Ketbi, taking into account the Emirati heritage, Emirates - individuals, industry and government – enjoy many advantages that cyberspace offers, and their increasing reliance on electronic technologies make them more vulnerable to various attacks against digital infrastructure. This project will be the first initiative in the UAE, and represents a cutting-edge solution consisting of 11 educational game levels of cybersecurity and awareness of individuals. The project aims to provide an interactive learning experience that develops and enhances creativity and decision-making skills in the field of cybersecurity.

In addition, the project “Salamati: School Bus Tracking App” on the mobile phone, which is a fully developed school bus tracking system that takes advantage of artificial intelligence to provide a safe journey for school students to connect parents with bus drivers using facial recognition technology. The shortest route is created and displayed while showing all necessary details. The app provides live bus tracking and active notifications. The technologies included Google Maps, RouteXL API and Azure Face API, all of which were seamlessly integrated. It is supervised by Dr. Mamoun Awad, and the students: Noura Al Hammadi, Fatima Al Shehhi, and Sarah Al Shamsi.

The third project, "Web-based application for the home security system IoT - Internet of Things" and cloud computing, presented under the supervision of Dr. Zouheir Trabelsi, and the students: Alia Al Mahrazi, Nouf Al Maamari, Aisha Al Awani and Maha Al Blooshi. The smart homes nowadays use IoT sensors to collect real-time data on a variety of aspects, and allow homes to be monitored and controlled remotely from smartphones or computers. The project aims to design and develop a prototype for a smart home system that includes IoT sensors to collect data in real time and send the collected data to the cloud to be stored and processed so that it can be accessed from anywhere and at any time using smartphones or computers.

The fourth project “Securing the delivery of parcels and improving sustainability in the delivery process” with the aim of ensuring the delivery of parcels in an innovative way, under the supervision of Dr. Parag Kulkarni, and implemented by the students: Maryam Al Ghafaili, Mira Al Nuaimi, Nouf Al Sabiha, and Shamsa Al Nuaimi, through a model DroParcel” which consists of a low-cost smart personal junction box and a mobile application. This box can be easily reached by scanning the QR code/barcode with the tracking number printed on the package's shipping label. This works seamlessly with barcode/QR code-based delivery systems and therefore does not require any change to the shipping label. The resulting solution ensures that the correct parcel is delivered to enable different people (friends, family, delivery staff) to have access to the smart box and the ability to update the access key. This system does not require the user’s physical presence to receive deliveries, and can also help eliminate resource inefficiencies (time, money and carbon emissions) resulting from rescheduling deliveries and thus contributing to sustainability.

The fifth project "Detection and Regulation of Human Feelings by "Electroencephalogram and Neurofeedback" under the supervision of Dr. Abdelkader Belkacem, and implemented by the students: Sarah Mohammed Al Zahmi, Bashayar Mohammed Al Yamahi, Maitha Saeed Al Yamahi, and Maryam Rashid Al Shamsi. Emotions play an important role in the health and well-being of humans, EEG-based brain-computer interfaces (BCI) technology can be used to sense the emotional state of humans. Therefore, this project introduces a non-invasive BCI system that provides solutions for psychiatrists to treat patients with chronic sadness, depression, and anxiety without medication via an EEG-based neurofeedback system to decode and modulate human emotions.

The sixth project is non-invasive ambient radiofrequency for continuous monitoring of breathing disorders” under the supervision of Dr. Najah Abu Ali, and implemented by the students: Maryam Abdel Rahim Ahmed and Amna Daoud Salman. Various diseases affect the lung systems, and most of them require complex and accurate equipment for diagnosis. In this context, the researchers presented a new, non-invasive prototype that will be clinically tested to detect breathing by exploiting the Wireless Channel Status Information (WCSI) of ambient radiofrequency (RF) signals and classifying abnormalities using state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) algorithms.

The seventh project, "Visual Understanding of Covid-19 Indicators through the Lens of Mobility Data", supervised by Prof. Mohamed Sharaf, and implemented by the students: Mira Khamis Ali Al Shamsi, Wadha Ali Ahmed Al Yamahi, Hind Al Mazrouei, and Zainab Saeed Salam Al Kathiri. Since the emergence of a pandemic Covid-19, a huge amount of relevant data has been released. In an effort to gain insights from that data, which integrates several Covid-19 indicators, centers on Google Community Mobility Report dataset, and supports similar and correlated patterns and trends across integrated datasets along with scenarios of design, implementation and multiple use of proposed CovidLens.

