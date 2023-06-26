Students used generative AI tools to design game ideas based on solving global environmental challenges

UAE: Repton Al Barsha, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, hosted the largest iteration of its annual Creativity Festival on Wednesday, 31 May 2023. 108 students from Years 3 to Year 6 across nine participating schools in the UAE demonstrated innovative gaming ideas, showcasing how technology is changing the world.

In its fourth edition, the annual Creativity Festival was a resounding success as schools across the UAE celebrated students’ creative flare and passion for innovation. Participating schools included Repton Al Barsha, Horizon English School, Hartland International School Dubai, Kings School Al Barsha, Safa British School, Dubai English Speaking College, Bloom World Academy, Repton Dubai, and Repton Abu Dhabi.

Under the theme AI Game Pitch Challenge, students were tasked with creating engaging and creative pitches for unique game ideas using generative AI tools such as Picsart, Songen, Revoice, Keynote, Pages and Clips. Students honed their skills, including creativity, problem solving, teamwork and communication, while learning about the exciting and endless possibilities of generative AI tools.

Gillian Hammond, Principal of Repton Al Barsha said, “As a proud Apple Distinguished School, we aim to provide excellent educational journeys that offer personalised and experiential learning outcomes for each student, and we are committed to encouraging student curiosity in a safe, supportive and nurturing environment. Our innovators of the future creatively showcased their ground-breaking ideas on how technology and innovation is changing the world in which we live.”

Repton Al Barsha teachers also hosted multiple workshops throughout the day where students explored various aspects of the design process, including pitching narrative, art, drama and music. In the AI workshop, students explored how to use AI tools to develop game ideas as well as experiment with new tools and technologies that are rapidly integrating into everyday life.

Students participated in groups of four and recorded their innovative pitches showcasing their creations. These were then submitted digitally for judges in the industry to review and score.

Winners Category List:

Overall Best Winning Pitch: Repton Al Barsha

Best music: Hartland International School

Best drama: Repton School Dubai

Best art: Kings School Al Barsha

Judges on the day included serial entrepreneur and founder of the world’s fastest growing Edtech application – School Hack.AI, Mr Muhammad Khalid. Dr Jihan Zahran also joined the judging panel; as an educational specialist for Middle East Data Systems UAE, she brings over 20 years of experience as an educational and innovation expert in the field of technology. Anand Ramachandran, Co-Founder of Bigfatphoenix Interactive also engaged in the festival as part of the judging panel, celebrating the students’ creative pitches and shared his expertise on game development concepts.

As an Apple Distinguished School, Repton Al Barsha is committed to engaging with the community of learners across the country and offers nurturing and holistic educational pathways. The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE provides students with a supportive environment to develop confident and resilient students who are well equipped for life after Repton.

For more information on Repton Al Barsha, please visit: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

About Repton Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, it is part of Excella and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum. Repton Al Barsha promotes inclusivity of more able, gifted & talented students and those with special needs.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

