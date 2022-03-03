Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) demonstrated its steadfast commitment to the UAE’s national strategy for wellbeing and promoting healthy, active lifestyles, by participating in the 7th National Sports Day festivities at Expo 2020 Dubai, including a 3km walk between pavilions.

Held under the theme ‘The UAE Unites Us’, the walk attracted participation from prominent public figures and sports personalities. The UAEJFF delegation was headed by Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing & Communications, UAEJJF, and Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the national youth team, who were joined by officials, coaches, players and sponsors representatives.

The Federation’s participation in the National Sports Day, which was first celebrated in 2015, aligns with its goal to increase awareness of jiu-jitsu, its health and wellbeing benefits and noble values, which positively impact society.

Al Marzouqi expressed his pride at being a part of the delegation representing the UAEJJF in its ongoing mission to help realise the vision of the UAE’s leadership by continuing to support athletes, the jiu-jitsu community and wider society.

“The National Sports Day brings together various sporting and fitness communities under the UAE flag and emphasizes the value of leading a healthy lifestyle through participating in various physical activities,” he added.

“Regular physical activity is important for a healthy lifestyle and the Federation places significant importance in both leading by example and promoting the mental and physical benefits of exercise.”

Al Hosani added that with the eyes of the world on the UAE, hosting National Sports Day activities at the Expo is a fantastic way to showcase how the Emirates is leading the way in promoting wellbeing.

Meanwhile, officials from the federation’s strategic partners, including Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Aafaq Islamic Finance, expressed their delight at the chance to visit Expo 2020 and participate in activities.

Al Qubaisi stated that being a part of the walk at Expo 2020 Dubai and participating in the National Sports Day reflects his organisation’s ongoing contribution to further enhancing the UAE’s proven reputation as a global leader and ensuring the country’s jiu-jitsu athletes are equipped with the tools and skills to excel on the local and global stage.

