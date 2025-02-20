India and the UAE stand as key partners, committed to shaping a food ecosystem that is sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready: Hon. Paswan

Dubai, UAE: The UAE Food Cluster Leadership Summit 2025 set new benchmarks for bilateral cooperation as Hon. Chirag Paswan, India's Minister for Food Processing Industries, India, underlined the value of strategic collaboration between the two countries to address global food security challenges.

Addressing the Summit organised by the UAE Food Cluster at Etihad Museum, Dubai, Hon. Paswan said: “The future of the global food sector depends on how effectively we can build resilient and competitive food clusters that address the challenges of climate change, resource efficiency, and consumer-driven innovation.”

India, with its vast agrarian base, “is ready to collaborate with the UAE, which is pioneering food cluster models that integrate technology, sustainability, and investment-driven scalability. Through this partnership, we can explore five key areas: technology and AI in agriculture, startup collaboration, metaverse applications in food, educational institution partnerships, and the establishment of dedicated food parks in both nations."

Hon. Paswan observed that food manufacturing is no longer just about production and distribution; it is about resilience, self-sufficiency, and innovation. “In this global movement, India and the UAE stand as key partners, committed to shaping a food ecosystem that is sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready.”

The Minister highlighted there is a "seismic transformation" underway in the global food industry, driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, supply chain reconfigurations, and sustainability imperatives. The conversations we start will influence the future of food security, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.”

Hon. Paswan said food processing is an essential driver of economic prosperity, sustainability, and global food security. “India has always been a cornerstone in global food production, a driver of agribusiness transformation, and now, an emerging powerhouse in food processing and technology-driven supply chains.”

The theme of the summit, ‘Realizing the Vision - Leadership Speaks, Food Cluster Roadmap Ahead,’ resonates deeply with India's own journey in the food sector, he added. “The UAE and India share a deeply rooted trade relationship, one that has flourished through decades of mutual trust and economic partnership. With the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in place, we are witnessing a new era of trade and investment opportunities, particularly in the F&B sector. Indian food processing companies are increasingly looking at the UAE not just as a market, but as a strategic hub to access global food supply chains.”

"This leadership summit marks a pivotal moment in reshaping the future of food security collaboration between our nations," said Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group. "The strategic dialogue we're fostering here will strengthen our food manufacturing capabilities and create new opportunities for technological advancement. Initiatives like our UAE Foodverse platform further demonstrate our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that can support this vital partnership."

The high-level dialogue brought together distinguished leaders including Piruz Khambatta, Ph.D., Chairman of the CII National Committee on Affirmative Action & Special Abilities and Chairman & Managing Director of Rasna International, H.E. Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Undersecretary of Policies and Economic Studies Sector at the Ministry of Economy, UAE, and H.E. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai.

Dr. Piruz Khambatta shared his perspective on the evolution of India-UAE food trade relations. "From India's first food export venture to Dubai to today's comprehensive partnership, we've come a long way. Our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' aligns perfectly with UAE's food sector ambitions.”

The UAE Foodverse, an immersive metaverse platform purpose-built for the F&B industry, was one of the technological initiatives showcased at the summit. The platform enables virtual collaboration, product demonstrations, and interactive engagement across borders, supporting the broader vision of enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

The UAE Food Cluster is a national initiative dedicated to building a resilient, innovative, and globally competitive food sector. By uniting government entities, manufacturers, retailers, exporters, researchers, and SMEs, we address critical priorities like food security, sustainability, and economic diversification.

