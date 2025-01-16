Airtel Africa has today been unveiled as the official partner of the TRACE Awards & Summit 2025, a premier event celebrating the vibrant creativity and cultural richness of Africa, taking place from 24-26 February in Zanzibar.

This partnership reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to fostering innovation and connecting diverse communities in the continent through advanced technology.

Zanzibar, Tanzania:

A Partnership to Elevate African Voices

The Trace Awards & Summit has established itself as a cornerstone event for recognizing and amplifying African artistry. By joining as a partner, Airtel Africa demonstrates its dedication to supporting cultural expression and providing platforms for artists, creators, and innovators to share their vision with the world. This collaboration underscores Airtel Africa’s mission to bridge gaps and enhance connections across the continent and beyond.

Event Highlights

Summit Dates: February 24-25, 2025

Awards Ceremony: February 26, 2025

Location: The Mora 5* Luxury Resort, Zanzibar, Tanzania

The Trace Summit will host thought-provoking discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities tailored to the needs of artists, industry professionals, and cultural enthusiasts. Topics will range from technology’s role in the creative economy to branding strategies and the future of African entertainment.

The Trace Awards will spotlight 28 categories of African music, celebrating the continent’s most talented and influential artists. Set in the breathtaking Mora Zanzibar Resort, the ceremony will feature live performances, exclusive presentations, and global broadcasts reaching over 200 countries in English, French, and Portuguese. With an expected audience of 500 million viewers worldwide, the Trace Awards promise to be a defining moment for African culture.

Trace Awards Tour: A Journey of Inspiration

Ahead of the main event, the Trace Awards Tour will bring the spirit of celebration to key cities across Africa and the diaspora. This traveling showcase will feature live showcases, interactive fan experiences, and opportunities for communities to connect with their favorite artists.

Airtel: Enabling Progress Through Connectivity

“At Airtel Africa, we believe that creativity and connectivity go hand in hand. Our partnership with Trace Awards & Summit 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering African talent and fostering an environment where innovation thrives and the creative industry has a reason to imagine,” said Rohit Marwha, the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Africa.

“The collaboration with Airtel Africa is a natural fit as both organizations share a vision of celebrating Africa’s dynamic creativity and fostering opportunities for growth. Together, we aim to deliver an event that inspires and uplifts.” said Olivier Laouchez, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Trace.

Looking to the Future

This partnership between Airtel Africa and Trace lays the foundation for continued investment in African creativity and innovation. With a shared commitment to excellence, Airtel Africa and Trace are poised to deliver an unforgettable event that showcases the very best of African culture and talent.

Airtel Africa and Trace: Connecting Africa to a Future of Creativity and Excell

For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, please contact:

airtelafrica@hudsonsandler.com OR awards@trace.plus.

To join the conversation about the Trace Awards & Summit, use: #TraceAwardsZanzibar and #TraceSummitZanzibar.

Follow Trace on Facebook, Instagram @traceawards, TikTok @traceawards and on YouTube @TraceMusicOfficiel.

ABOUT TRACE

Trace is a leading multimedia and digital platform dedicated to Afro-Urban music and cultures, as well as to the success of young people and artists. Trace regularly engages 350 million fans in 190 countries through multiple entertainment and empowerment platforms.

More info at www.trace.plus | Download the free Trace+ app on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT AIRTEL AFRICA

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Airtel Africa’s integrated offer provides national and international mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services to over 156 million customers. The company’s strategy is focused on delivering a great customer experience across the entire footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion to transform lives across Africa, in line with our corporate purpose.

For more information, please visit https://airtel.africa/ or connect with us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TANZANIA & ZANZIBAR

Tanzania, home to the stunning Zanzibar archipelago, is a land rich in cultural and natural diversity. As the gateway to some of Africa's most iconic landscapes, from the Serengeti to Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania offers a unique blend of adventure, history, and breathtaking beauty. Zanzibar, its crown jewel, combines this natural splendor with a vibrant cultural heritage, influenced by African, Arab, and European traditions. Together, Zanzibar and Tanzania offer visitors an unforgettable experience where music, nature, and culture converge on a global stage.