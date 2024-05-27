The Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series by David Gardner at St James’s Place, saw a fantastic turnout of 51 young golfers on the prestigious Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This 9-hole individual stroke play competition, with 7 divisions, provided an exciting and competitive environment for all participants.

In the Saint James’s Place Tees category, Iraisa Kaul shone as the Best Girl with a score of +6. Oscar Grice demonstrated determination, earning 4th place with a score of +11. Zachary McAloney's consistent play secured him 3rd place with a score of +8. Lawrie Johnston impressed with a strong performance, claiming 2nd place with a score of +2. Franklin Thomas Fleetwood emerged as the Champion with an outstanding score of -2.

In the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Tees category, Yaina Sehgal earned the title of Best Girl with a score of +6. Mrinal Sujith's skillful play led him to secure 4th place with a score of +3. Siwon Choi showcased his talent, finishing in 3rd place with a score of even par. Sophiya Bhatnagar's excellent performance earned her 2nd place by a countback with the same score as Siwon. And the winner of the division was Ansh Dutta with an impressive score of -3.

In the Forward Tees category, Paris Calik was the Best Girl with a commendable score of +2. Pranit Mandge's efforts earned him 4th place with a score of +1. Andrew Sverdlov's skillful play secured him 3rd place with a score of -1. Sailesh Prabakaran's consistent performance led him to 2nd place winning on a countback with a score of -1. Eugenio Galeppini emerged as the Champion with an outstanding score of -4.

In the Signature Tees category, Tom Harrison's strong performance earned him 4th place with a score of +5. Tarik Calik showcased his talent, securing 3rd place with a score of +3. Sam Robinson's excellent play led him to a 2nd place with a score of +3 by a card playoff. Jameel Choudry claimed the championship with an impressive score of -3.

Overall, Samaira Choudry demonstrated exceptional skill, securing the title of Best Girl with a score of -2.

The Gross Champions included Sophia Zbiri, who emerged as the Forward Tees Champion with a strong score of +2, and Alexander Rushika, who impressed as the Signature Tees Champion with a score of even par.

Additional to the main divisions there were 2 on course competition for all participants. Nearest to the Pin on Hole 4 was Panit Mandge with a great shot within 2 feet and on Hole 6 we had Beat the Pro competition where 7 competitors managed to beat our professional. In the luck of the draw between Hana Hubner, Sam Robinson, Sophia Zbiri, Koojav Joshi, Iraisa Kaul, Eugenio Galeppini and Kian Maharaj. Hana Hubner was the one to take home the medal and a 45-minute lesson voucher at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy.

During the prize presentation Adam Stastny, Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates expressed his thoughts and gratitude: “It is truly special to see so many juniors to attend these events and to compete. A huge thank you goes to our sponsors and partners, David Gardner at Saint James’s Place for supporting this series, without your support this series wouldn’t be what it is and also to Tommy Fleetwood Academy and their Professionals for driving these events. We have a final event of the series coming up in 2 weeks so I hope to see all of you there!”

St. James's Place is the largest wealth management company in the UK looking after more than £168bn of client funds and managing the finances of nearly 1 million clients.

We believe in the power of quality, regulated, face-to-face financial advice to support individuals and families with their financial goals. Whether it be retirement planning, education planning, tax planning, protection and insurances or simply ensuring that you have the right financial plan in place. In Dubai, we are based in DIFC, and regulated by the DFSA and also regulated by the FCA in the UK.

Dave Gardner is a Senior Partner of St. James’s Place and would be willing to talk to you and your family about any ways in which he can assist you on your financial journey.