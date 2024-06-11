Riyadh - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – TikTok hosted the TikTok Performance Summit at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, where leaders from the retail, services, and digital marketing sectors gathered to drive excellence in performance marketing. The sessions explored performance solutions, innovations in creative strategies, and advancements in performance measurement mechanisms.

The Summit opened with a welcome and networking session, followed by an opening speech that emphasized the importance of enhancing performance marketing on the TikTok platform. Other sessions delved into marketing solutions to achieve optimal results, innovations in creative content, and advances in measurement techniques to enhance performance accuracy. The TikTok team also presented the future roadmap for their advertising solutions, giving attendees the opportunity to benefit from new ideas and innovations.

Experts from Datahash provided insights on decoding signals, while Adjust offered expert guidance on adapting to new market standards. Their contributions significantly shaped the summit's discussions and strategies.

Success stories on the platform were highlighted through a panel discussion with experts from leading companies, including Chaymaa Mohamed from Nice One, Atheer Al Ansari from Al Rugaib Furniture, Abdulrahman Madkhali from The Chefz, and Mohammed Faisal from Ibraheem Al Qurashi, who shared their successful experiences on the TikTok platform.

The Summit also included opportunities to network and register for various programs, giving attendees the chance to benefit from new ideas and professional networking in the future.