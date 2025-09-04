Putting event professionals at the forefront of adopting advanced technology to drive efficiencies across the event lifecycle.

Cvent, a leading provider of meetings, events, and hospitality technology, announced the third edition of Cvent Accelerate, its largest in-person Annual Industry Conference in Dubai, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, to be held at Atlantis – The Palm, Dubai. The Conference has emerged as a pivotal event for the Middle East’s MICE industry offering a platform set to bring more than 400 event, marketing, and hospitality professionals to engage directly with industry leaders and technology experts.

Cvent Accelerate Dubai will feature a robust agenda, including technology showcases, expert-led keynote sessions, and panel discussions spotlighting the transformative role of technology in events, including AI innovations, data analytics, and sustainable practices. Sessions focus on how technology can enhance efficiencies, improve attendee engagement, and drive ROI.

Speaking on the occasion, Gokul Bajaj, Country Head, Cvent Dubai, said, "Cvent Accelerate Dubai, now in its third year, is a game-changer for Dubai’s MICE industry, a region marked by dynamic growth and cultural richness. This event is where innovation meets practical solutions, offering event professionals the tools to elevate their craft amidst rising demands and expectations. It's a unique convergence of ideas and technology tailored to the needs of our vibrant market, ensuring we stay competitive and impactful. I'm proud of how this platform continues to inspire and drive our industry forward with confidence."

The program sessions include:

Guest Keynote session delivered by Vivek Oberoi, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Actor

Dynamic Shifts in Event Planning and Hospitality: Expert Insights

Designing for Impact: Crafting Scalable, Multi-Sensory Event Experiences

Building the Ultimate Hotel Tech Stack: The Key to Driving MICE Business & Operational Excellence

The AI Advantage

Equitable Leadership: Women in the New Millennia

Technical tours showcasing Cvent technology.

View the full agenda here.

Cvent Executives available at the venue for an interview/interaction:

Gokul Bajaj, Country Head, Dubai

Graham Pope, Vice President, Sales, Supplier and Venue Solutions

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,000+ employees and 24,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automates and simplifies the event management lifecycle and maximizes the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

Cvent Media Contact:

Rachita Sharma

rachita.sharma@cvent.com