Organised by climate tech start-up The Surpluss, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuami, Former Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, will lead the honorary opening ceremony

Climate tech platform, The Surpluss, has organised a pioneering industrial symbiosis event where international experts will offer exclusive insights, and provide practical advice for industry professionals to strengthen their sustainability agenda. Held on Thursday, 15th June, at 11 am (GMT+4), this digital symposium aims to promote the emergence of industrial symbiosis, a concept that fosters sustainable collaboration amongst industries, resulting in resource optimisation, waste reduction, and economic growth.

As the world gathers in the UAE for COP28, The Surpluss is aiming to spearhead the transformational potential of circular economy and industrial symbiosis as key drivers of sustainable solutions with the support of its partners industry, RAK Research & Innovation Center (RAKRIC) and knowledge partners, SEE Institute.

Opening the event is His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuami, Former Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, who commented: “As the keynote speaker of the first industrial symbiosis symposium in the UAE, I will highlight the role of technology and its related processes in tackling climate change. To keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C, we need to slash 30 Gt of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030. This cannot be achieved by focusing only on transport and industry. We also need to manage our land and resources more efficiently. This symposium is a great platform to translate our words into concrete actions that improve energy efficiency and address other urgent issues.”

Bringing together global thought leaders and industry professionals from both private and public sectors, Dr Simon Miller, Government Regulatory Research and Impact Specialist at Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, highlighted: “'I’m looking forward to learning from the best-in-class industrial symbiosis experiences and expertise of the Nordic countries then engaging in fruitful discussions with local industry and academic attendees on how we can put the same approaches into action in the UAE from the perspective of standards and regulatory tools.”

Keynote speeches and panel discussions will cover best practices, practical strategies, and opportunities for collaboration within the region shared by the following leaders in their fields:

Dr. Mohamed al Zarooni, Associate Provost for Research and Community Service, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

Elin Bergman, Founder, Circular Economy Coalition, COO Cradle Net, CEO Nordic Circular Hotspot.

Dr. Per Moller, Senior Symbiosis Developer, Kalundborg, Denmark.

Andrea Prazakova, Senior VP, Mastercard Foundry EEMEA.

Abdullatif Albitawi, Director, Emirates Green Building Council.

Dr. Uday Kumar, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Research & Innovation Centre, American University Ras al Khaimah.

Dr. Stephen Wilkinson, Director of Research, University of Wollongong.

Dr. Pablo Izquierdo López, Head of Energy Services, RAK Municipality.

Dr. Simon Miller, Conformity Programs & Research Department, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

Dr. Stanley Dorosamy, Executive Director, T.I.I (Abu Dhabi).

Dr. Paul Jensen, UK National Industrial Symbiosis program, University of Leeds.

Dr. Jasmina Locke, CEO, S.E.E Institute, Dubai.

Sharing her aims for the event, The Surpluss founder Rana Hajirasouli explained: “Industrial symbiosis has historically been shown as a strong model of sustainability, which has high potential for the UAE and broader GCC due to co-located businesses. It provides a means for organisations to engage in circular business models by sharing surplus resources to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions whilst driving profits, boosting green job growth and innovation. The key here is to put good intentions into practice through structured collaborations and digitisation to demonstrate how we can all play our role in making sustainability our business, which will provide an ideal case study for inclusive sustainable development, globally.”

Companies interested in participating can register via Zoom webinar; there are limited tickets available: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WGToc60iT4O5WPT30RqD0w

-Ends-

For press enquiries contact:

Samantha@the-prcompany.com OR Reem@the-prcompany.com