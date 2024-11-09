Sharjah: The Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) will be offering a plethora of activities and workshops for all society members, with a focus on families and children, during its participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024, under the theme "From a Reader Child to a Creative World".

Under the SCFA umbrella, the pavilion includes the Family Development Department and Branches, the Cultural Office, the Health Promotion Department and its societies, and the Child Safety Department (CSD). Together, the entities will host more than 50 awareness sessions covering multiple topics including the promotion of reading and knowledge among families, strengthening family ties, improving health, and protecting children’s safety.

The Council will also provide family, psychological, health, educational and legal counseling sessions, presented by an elite group of experts from the participating departments, as well as a group of collaborating specialists including Dr. Bana Buzaboon, Dr. Ahmed Bouarki, Dr. Rima Al Hammadi, and the trainer Khalifa Al Balushi.

SCFA will be offering valuable prizes presented by Air Arabia to encourage families to buy books.

In this regard, Asma Hassouni, Director of the Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, confirmed that the participation reflects SCRF’s objectives and keenness to care for Emirati families and educate them on new and interesting topics, noting that the Council's departments will launch more than 10 new publications in education, family development and health and will be conducting various sessions, workshops and activities at the Council's pavilion.

She added that the theme of the Council's participation this year "From a Reader Child to a Creative World" is inspired by SIBF’s theme “It starts with a Book" and aims to shed light on the importance of instilling family and cultural values ​​in society members, creating a nurturing learning environment, and providing psychological and social support to families and individuals.