Abu Dhabi: The Rage House makes its highly anticipated return to the heart of Abu Dhabi at Umm Al Emarat Park. The eagerly awaited festival is set to take place over the span of 4 days from February 1st until 4th between 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, promising guests an extraordinary celebration of music and entertainment.

The Rage House, known for its dynamic performances and vibrant atmosphere promises attendees a full four-day schedule filled with an exciting lineup of artists, diverse culinary offerings, and a myriad of engaging activities, transforming the Park into a center of creativity and celebration. In this edition, the festival will showcase a diverse lineup of retailers and food and beverage vendors, complemented by captivating entertainment including a Fashion Avenue, an arcade corner, interactive installations, live performances, and DJs.

Known for its commitment to the community, Umm Al Emarat Park provides an enchanting backdrop for the festival, with its lush greenery and modern facilities creating an immersive and welcoming environment.

In addition to the festival, an array of family-friendly activities scheduled for the festival weekend including the Park Market welcoming visitors every Friday and Saturday, bringing the community together in a delightful family day out featuring local food, goods, and entertainment, as well as to its consecutive family movie screenings at Cinema in the Park.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration at Umm Al Emarat Park. The Rage House promises an unforgettable experience, uniting communities through the universal language of music and entertainment. To purchase your ticket, visit The Rage House Box Office located at Umm Al Emarat Park’s Great Lawn from February 1st to 4th 2024, during the hours of 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

To stay updated on all Umm Al Emarat Park news and activities, follow @ummalemaratpark on social media or visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae/ for more information.

About The Rage House

The Rage House is separately ticketed priced at 70 AED purchased at the box office; the Park’s entry tickets priced at 10 AED is applicable.

Cinema in the Park’s weekend schedule includes the following films: “Ratatouille” screening Friday at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM and “Planes” screening Saturday at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban Parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The Park was originally known as Mushrif Park and the entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new Park honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society, and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage, and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the Park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the Park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

Website: www.ummalemaratPark.ae

Facebook: facebook.com/UmmAlEmaratPark

Twitter: @UmmAlEmaratPark

Instagram: @UmmAlEmaratPark

For media inquiries, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

Hala Kassab

E: hkassab@webershandwick.com