Madinah; Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region, and in the presence of H.E. Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), the Precision Oncology Saudi Summit has officially commenced. The three-day summit, held at the King Salman International Convention Centre in Madinah, aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and clinical applications in precision oncology.

Organized by KFSHRC, the summit seeks to develop effective strategies for utilizing genetic and immunological technologies to enhance the precision of cancer diagnosis and treatment. It focuses on exploring innovative solutions and future trends in the field to achieve more effective therapeutic outcomes with fewer side effects.

The summit, bringing together leading international and local experts, aims to strengthen international cooperation in the field of precision oncology by building strategic partnerships with leading global healthcare institutions, to advance research, exchange expertise, and develop new standards for specialized healthcare. The summit’s agenda features scientific lectures, interactive workshops, and specialized discussion sessions to enable physicians and researchers to share experiences and best practices in this advanced field.

Additionally, the program spotlights the latest advancements in cancer treatment through precision technologies, with sessions covering topics such as genetic medicine and its application in early diagnosis and personalized treatment, as well as innovations in immunotherapy and the latest developments in genetically engineered T-cell therapies.

Hosting the summit in Madinah reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a regional leader in medical research and development, in line with KFSHRC’s vision of being the premier choice for patients by providing specialized healthcare driven by novel technologies and medical innovations.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa