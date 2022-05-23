Engineer Osama Asran, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, inaugurated, the 6th International Exhibition and Conference HVAC-R EGYPT EXPO - ASHRAE CAIRO, at the International Fairgrounds, Axis of El-Moshir, Tantawi, under the auspices of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the General Syndicate of Engineers Egyptian.



The inauguration was witnessed by Eng. Tarek Al-Nabawy, President of the Engineers Syndicate, and Representative Mohamed Al-Manzlawy, a member of the Senate, in the presence of a large number of members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Building Materials Industries, the "Ashri Cairo" Association, "Ashri Pyramids", and the United States of America, in addition to the presence of many heads of banks Finance institutions, heads of export councils, and a number of ambassadors of African, Arab and foreign countries in Cairo.



The International Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Exhibition includes a number of seminars and discussions on the future of the refrigeration and air conditioning industry and a review of everything new in the field of thermal insulation and ventilation, cooling systems, protection systems, spare parts for handling units and control devices, as well as a review of opportunities and challenges for the industry and means of its growth and development, and review of International experiences and the latest global systems in this sector.



The exhibition is one of the most powerful exhibitions specialized in the field of thermal insulation, ventilation, cooling systems, protection system, spare parts, handling units and control devices in the Middle East, with the participation of more than 150 of the largest companies specialized in the field. Among the most important and largest local and foreign companies participating in the exhibition Al Salem Johnson Controls, Gas Cool - Tabreed, EGAT and International Call Center, and other major companies working in the field, in addition to national pavilions for many Arab, Asian and European countries, including pavilions from Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates United States and Uzbekistan.



The exhibition and the international conference for the refrigeration and air-conditioning industry companies provides an opportunity for its participants to present their services and products in front of more than 15,000 visitors including specialized engineers, consultants, project managers, government agencies and contractors. This is an opportunity to reach global markets through major promotional campaigns implemented by the company targeting abroad.



The International Refrigeration Exhibition and Conference is also a good opportunity to increase the growth rates of the exhibiting companies, as it comes in light of the recovery of the real estate sector and the increase in its sales and the Egyptian government's tendency to expand in the establishment of new cities in the Administrative Capital, New Alamein, New Mansoura and other cities, which is directly related to the refrigeration and air conditioning industry.



And the "organizing company" confirmed its commitment to applying all precautionary measures of sterilization and disinfection in order to preserve the visitors of the exhibition and protect them from the Corona virus.

-Ends-