Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) hosted on 29th November the second edition of the Global Financial Regulators Summit, bringing together representatives from the MENA region, the European Union, the UK, Asia and the USA. The closed session allowed global financial regulatory leaders to discuss the role regulators play in shaping the sustainable finance landscape of the future.

The overarching objective of the event was to strengthen partnerships and increase cooperation on sustainability policy objectives within the regulatory community. The discussions promoted increased global collaboration in critical areas that will help in creating alignment among international standards and addressing regulatory gaps across jurisdictions that may be leading to harming financial markets and investors.

The first session which focused more specifically on Addressing the risk of greenwashing and enhancing investor education”, confirmed that international cooperation, partnerships and disclosure are paramount.

The second session on “Delivering on sustainable finance & the net zero pledges” showcased the importance of adopting effective and credible transition plans.

A special session has been conducted on the 30th of November 2023 during the R.A.C.E (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration & Ecosystem) Sustainability Summit to discuss highlights of the subjects covered on the agenda, initial findings and the pathway to possible future agreements.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For media queries please contact:

Simon Hailes

Managing Director Middle East

Edelman Smithfield

E: simon.hailes@edelmansmithfield.com

Kaja Mhisen

Corporate Communications, ADGM

E: media@adgm.com