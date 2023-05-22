Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) is just around the corner, and the local and global e-mobility is getting excited for an unforgettable three-day event in Abu Dhabi from 29-31 May!

This summit is bringing together leading EV institutions and professionals from across the globe to discuss the latest innovations, launch new products and services, and explore the challenges and opportunities of this growing sector.

As per the International Energy Agency’s EV Outlook, the EV markets are seeing exponential growth as sales exceeded 10 million vehicles in 2022. A total of 14% of all new cars sold were electric in 2022, up from around 9% in 2021 and less than 5% in 2020. The Middle East region is one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally and there are many opportunities ahead for businesses and investors in this region to unlock.

Commenting on the coming event, Eng. Naser Albahri, EVIS Director, said: “As we prepared for EVIS2030, we made sure that the event’s attendees will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics related to the electric vehicle industry, including the latest advances in battery tech, charging infrastructure, and vehicle specifications and design. In addition, the conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops that will provide a platform for global experts to share their insights and for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals from across the industry.”

The summit will also explore the business opportunities of this sector in the MENA region and the challenges facing the industry, including financing, marketing, and supply chain management. Finally, speakers will cover the future of e-mobility, including autonomous vehicles, ride-sharing, and the intersection of transportation and urban planning.

“One of the highlights of the summit will be the opportunity to see some of the latest electric vehicles and charging technologies on display, including innovative new designs, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable solutions that are transforming the industry,” said Mr. Albahri.

The conference will give attendees the chance to discuss government policies and incentives, including policy frameworks, incentives, and partnerships to promote EV adoption. Sustainable transportation will also be a key topic, covering public transportation and urban planning.

Now in its second edition this year, EVIS has already become a must-attend event for seasoned professionals, EV global manufacturers, local investors, and everyone who wants to explore the electric vehicle industry. It offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from experts, connect with peers, and gain insights into the future of sustainable transportation.

Commenting on this event, Arthi Srinivasan, Director of EV Charging Solutions at Powertech Mobility, said “The UAE is paving the way for Electric Mobility with its ambitious vision and we are excited to be a part of its journey while contributing to its sustainability goals. We have witnessed rapid growth over the past five years and expect it to continue as the EV market matures. The UAE already has a network of charging stations and with favourable policies and strategic initiatives continually being implemented by the government, we aim to support the nation to become a positive testament for the global energy transition,”

A major contributor to sustainability, this year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s announcement of 2023 as the UAE Sustainability Week and as the country is getting ready to host the climate change COP28 conference later this year.

