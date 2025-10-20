Abu Dhabi – The Frontline Heroes Office commended Dubai’s hosting of the third edition of the “Future of Healthcare Summit 2025”, describing it as a leading global platform for exchanging insights and expertise on emerging trends that contribute to advancing healthcare systems. The Summit also serves as an important opportunity to highlight the vital contributions of frontline heroes, who form the backbone of the nation’s healthcare services and embody the highest values of sacrifice and humanitarian dedication in protecting society and enhancing quality of life, in line with the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable and distinguished healthcare future.

The Office noted that the Summit provides an ideal platform to showcase innovative solutions to current healthcare challenges, through discussions on disease prevention and the integration of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine into healthcare systems. These advancements aim to enhance service efficiency, improve patient experience, and ensure the sustainability of healthcare systems in the face of future transformations.

The Frontline Heroes Office affirmed that the Summit’s convening reflects the UAE’s continued appreciation for the tireless efforts of frontline heroes, who remain the cornerstone of the nation’s healthcare framework. Through their dedication and sense of responsibility, they exemplify the highest ideals of national service and humanitarian commitment. The Office emphasized that developing a supportive professional environment and advancing the capabilities of medical and nursing professionals are central to the national vision of strengthening healthcare readiness and achieving excellence in service to humanity.