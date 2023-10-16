Another European Ryder Cup hero, Tommy Fleetwood, will also be teeing up at the Championship, and was present to hit the ceremonial tee shot

All will join the already announced Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in Dubai next month

With the countdown on to the celebration of 15 years of golfing excellence, event organisers announce a new exclusive ticket category – with limited availability

Dubai, UAE: With just one month to go, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai is set to make its grand return to the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, from Thursday 16th to Sunday 19th November.

This milestone 15th edition promises an unforgettable experience for golf fans and families alike, featuring the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season.

The Earth Course will once again provide the stunning backdrop for this year's tournament, while fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities, including free golf lessons, kid’s areas, trick-shot shows, sports activations, along with premium hospitality and food and beverage options.

The DP World Tour Championship is set to showcase the world's top golfing talents as the season-long competition to crown Europe’s Number One comes to its conclusion. As anticipation continues to build, fans and golf enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the spectacular showdown that awaits them.

Speaking today from the DP World Tour Championship’s one month countdown event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for DP World Tour, said:

"The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship marks a remarkable journey of growth, from its inception to becoming one of the key tournaments in our global calendar. The vibrant atmosphere created by passionate fans in Dubai is a testament to the unwavering excitement that surrounds this event, making it a true celebration of the golf, as well as being an entertaining day out for all spectators.

“Following Team Europe’s thrilling Ryder Cup victory in Rome, I am delighted Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, and of course Tommy Fleetwood who joins us here today, are confirmed for our season ending tournament. We also have their Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm - our defending champion - already announced, so we cannot wait to see these world class golfers all in action in just one month’s time.”

Taking a ceremonial shot from the 1st tee witnessed by key partners to mark the one-month countdown, Fleetwood, who secured the Ryder Cup for Europe when he was guaranteed at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler, said, “Dubai has a special place in my heart, both as my home away from England and the home to one of my academies.



“I’ve played a number of tournaments here at Jumeirah Golf Estates and I look forward to the 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship in November. The fans have been unbelievable over the years and it has been amazing to witness it grow over time with all the activities available for kids and families, plus some pretty decent golfers.



"It’s an exciting tournament and I can’t wait to have some of my Ryder Cup teammates here as well, it is going to be another special week.”

With just 30 days to go, excitement is mounting for a tournament that will not only showcase world-class golf but also highlight the DP World Tour Championship’s commitment to a greener, more eco-conscious future. Building on foundations from previous years, this year’s Earth Lounge on the 16th will be fully powered by solar panels and hydrogen generators, resulting in a remarkable 100% reduction in CO2 emissions; while Averda, the event's official waste management company, will recycle 75% of tournament waste.

DP World Tour Championship’s commitment extends beyond the course, with the continuation of the G4D Tour, further reinforcing the events commitment to inclusivity. Once again, the G4D Tour Series Finale will be hosted at DP World Tour Championship from Friday 17 November, showcasing the leading gross ranked players from the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences. The vibrant village ensures an incredible atmosphere, featuring dedicated activations for children, free golf lessons for all ages, Ladies Day celebrations, large screens for enhanced viewing, and engaging sports activations.

Daniel Van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer of Group Communications at DP World said, “The 2023 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai is just around the corner, and it's set to be an exhilarating season finale. This event marks our second year as the Title Partner of the DP World Tour, and what a fantastic two years it’s been.

We're excited to welcome the world's best golfers back to Dubai for what promises to be an incredible conclusion to the season. The tournament holds special significance for DP World, and it's also a standout on Dubai's sporting and social calendar. It's an event that caters to the entire family, and gets better year on year. We can't wait to see everyone at Jumeirah Golf Estates in just a month's time!”

In response to the incredible demand from golf enthusiasts and fans of the DP World Tour Championship, organisers have introduced a new exclusive ticketing option this year. The Greatest Bar on Earth Tickets, available for Saturday and Sunday, are priced at 150 AED. These tickets secure access to the preferential front-row viewing area at the Greatest Bar on Earth, which overlooks the 17th tee and green. Ticket holders will enjoy the unique privilege of front-row seats to watch the Greatest Players on Earth as they compete.

Following record weekend crowds last year, limited free general admission tickets are still available. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to be part of this year’s edition of DP World Tour Championship 2023 in Dubai, as we embark on a one-month countdown to its 15th anniversary. For more information about the new ticket categories and to secure general admission tickets, visit DP World Tour Championship 2023.

