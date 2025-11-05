Dubai, UAE: With just one week left until the doors open to GESS Dubai 2025, anticipation is building for the region’s premier education exhibition and conference. From November 11–13, 2025, educators, innovators, investors, and decision-makers from across the globe will gather at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1–3) for three inspiring days of learning, discovery, and collaboration.

This year marks a milestone moment for the event, as GESS Dubai 2025 will be co-located with Education Investment MENA, offering attendees an expanded platform to explore both innovation and investment shaping the education sector. With over 1,783 international schools educating 1.8 million students across the GCC, the event arrives at a pivotal time. Spotlighting AI integration, wellbeing, sustainability, and creative learning as key themes defining the future of education.

Featured Speakers: Shaping the Future of Learning

GESS Dubai 2025 brings together a world-class lineup of experts, each driving transformative change across education systems worldwide:

• Ewan McIntosh – Globally recognized learning strategist and Founder of NoTosh, Ewan will share actionable insights on reimagining classrooms and empowering student-led creativity.

• Jeremy Dalton – Author of Reality Check and expert in virtual and augmented reality, Jeremy will explore how immersive technologies are revolutionizing education and workforce development.

• Frank Furnari – CEO of VR Education Holdings, Frank will share how AI-driven VR learning environments are redefining engagement and accessibility in classrooms globally.

• Marisa Peer – Renowned therapist, bestselling author, and founder of the RTT School, Marisa will lead a keynote on building confidence and resilience in young learners, reshaping approaches to wellbeing in education.

• Dr. Neil Hopkin – Director of Education at Fortes Education, Dr. Hopkin will discuss modern pedagogy, AI integration, and professional development strategies to create student-focused learning environments.

• Stephanie Martin – Founder of Edvance Education, she will share leadership strategies that drive school improvement and foster future-focused learning cultures.

• Dare Pitan – Digital Education Lead at the University of Birmingham Dubai, will explore AI-powered teaching tools and immersive learning strategies that enhance creativity and inclusion.

• Dr. Dala Kakos – Advisor to the EHCD Council, she will discuss ethical AI and holistic learning, guiding educators toward balanced, future-proof education systems.

• Malakeh El Haj – Executive Director at Al Ghurair Foundation, Malakeh will share the Foundation’s vision on education equity, access, and innovation in the Arab world.

A key highlight of Day 1 will be the Early Years Panel: “Early Childhood Strategy – A Quantum Leap for Quality, A Game Changer for Living and Learning”, taking place from 1:40 PM to 2:25 PM. This insightful session will bring together leading voices in early childhood education, including Noora Alsaadi from KHDA, alongside regional and international experts, to discuss strategies that elevate the quality of early learning, foster holistic child development, and set a strong foundation for lifelong learning.



An Expanding Global Showcase of Exhibitors

GESS Dubai 2025 will welcome up to 300 global brands from more than 35 countries, presenting the latest technologies and tools redefining the learning experience.

EdTech leaders such as PowerSchool, Padlet, Almoe Digital Solutions, and MDBTuition Ltd will showcase innovations that streamline administration and personalize learning.

New and returning exhibitors include:

• BOOKR Kids – Launching BOOKR Next, a newly released, research-informed English learning platform for ages 10–18. Designed with Gen Z and Gen Alpha in mind, it combines storytelling, gamification, and AI tools to boost engagement and learning outcomes.

• Shandong ICreate Education Technology Co., Ltd. – Presenting their K–12 AI educational robots and smart learning solutions for schools, homes, and clubs.

• Avinyaa EdTech Pvt. Ltd. – Offering AI-driven writing solutions that support creativity and communication across education levels.

• Yondr – Showcasing their phone-free learning environments that enhance student focus and wellbeing, with research-backed results from Yondr schools worldwide. Their spokesperson, Lizzie Hacking, will discuss the global impact of phone-free schools.

• SchoolUX – Unveiling AI for Education, an end-to-end AI content engine that transforms curriculum materials into interactive, adaptive learning experiences within secure, school-managed environments.

• VS Furniture Middle East – Showcasing their innovative 3D rocking mechanism in a creative setup at Stand P40. Each product is designed by award-winning designers, backed by over five years of research and development at VS Germany before release—reflecting the brand’s commitment to ergonomics, creativity, and quality.

• ReadSpeaker – Introducing Alfie, their new British education voice that blends clarity, warmth, and a natural UK accent. ReadSpeaker’s ethically produced AI voices include Arabic and Urdu options, with over 75 languages and 250 voices to support inclusive, accessible learning environments. Visitors can also join the “Spot the Voice” challenge at the stand to test their ability to distinguish between real and synthetic voices.

• Absolute Adventure – Highlighting their range of experiential learning programmes, including Residential Programs (local and international), the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Winter Camps, and the Sheikh Sultan Program.

• WenTech – Displaying their latest AI-chipset touch panels, recording and broadcasting systems with AI speech transcription and analysis, as well as intelligent SMART blackboards and SMART classroom solutions.

Meanwhile, AI-driven platforms including Malek AI, NeuroBoost AI, Albie AI, MeraTutor.AI, and Learno.AI will highlight how artificial intelligence is reshaping classrooms and supporting educators with data-driven insights.

International pavilions from the UK, China, Korea, and the Ministry of National Education of Türkiye will spotlight the latest in educational technology and global collaboration. The Start-up Pavilion, the largest to date, will feature innovators like Curipod, Mojo Education, The 5 Chairs, and many more shaping the education ecosystem of tomorrow.

Step into the Portal: Connecting Classrooms Beyond Borders

Visitors can also explore the Portal at Stand I40, an immersive experience in partnership with Shared Studios. Using cutting-edge audio and video technology, the Portal connects attendees with educators worldwide in real-time conversations, as if in the same room. From exchanging ideas and best practices to sharing cultural experiences like live music sessions, it breaks geographical boundaries and inspires fresh perspectives shaping the future of education.

Conference Highlights

Attendees can look forward to an immersive conference programme offering CPD-accredited sessions across multiple stages:

Leaders in Education Conference: Exclusive to education leaders, exploring innovation, wellbeing, and future-ready strategies.

GESS Talks Live: Engaging panels, armchair chats, and solo talks with global education thought leaders.

EdTech in Action: Hands-on demonstrations featuring AI, AR, and VR tools revolutionizing learning.

Sustainability & Wellbeing Hub: Practical sessions on mindfulness, resilience, and sustainability in schools.

Gaming@GESS: Dedicated to gamification, esports, and interactive learning experiences.

Creative Futures Zone: Celebrating creativity, design thinking, and student-led innovation.

Workshop Space: Interactive training sessions with experts such as Sam Harvey, Ali Ezzeddine, and Michael Lowery, focusing on inclusion, leadership, and wellbeing.

EdInvest MENA: Connecting investors, educators, and policymakers to drive educational growth and partnerships.

Celebrating Excellence: GESS Awards 2025

Set for November 12, 2025, the GESS Awards will once again honour outstanding contributions across schools, suppliers, and educators who are shaping the future of global education. These awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and impact, recognizing those who continue to inspire progress in teaching and learning.

With thousands of visitors expected, GESS Dubai 2025 promises a transformative experience that empowers educators, fosters collaboration, and celebrates innovation in every form. Whether exploring AI integration, advancing wellbeing initiatives, or designing sustainable schools, GESS Dubai offers the ultimate platform to connect with the global education community.

Mark your calendars for November 11–13, 2025, and join us at the Dubai World Trade Centre for three days of discovery, learning, and connection.

