The show offers visitors a chance to enjoy four days of family entertainment.

It serves as a leading platform for showcasing the latest trends in the marine industry and water sports.

Yacht enthusiasts can look forward to a global selection from the largest yacht manufacturers, marine equipment, and water sports accessories.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is returning to for its sixth edition on 21-24 November at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Marina Hall.

Organised by Capital Events, ADNEC Group’s events arm, the Boat Show promises four days of family-fun activities and action-packed experiences with diverse attractions that highlight the latest in marine lifestyle and culture.

The leading event in the marine sector will run from 11 AM to 9 PM over four days, featuring a wide variety of family activities and exceptional marine experiences that will highlight the latest innovations in marine lifestyles and water sports.

The Boat Show has witnessed significant growth over the years, with efforts underway to enhance and develop the event from one edition to the next, building on past success to deliver an even more exceptional version in the upcoming edition.

The show plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a growing global maritime hub, surrounded by over 200 islands with beautiful sandy beaches suitable for all kinds of unique water sports and marine activities. This is complemented by a continuous commitment to sustainability, the preservation of marine and wildlife, and supporting innovation and excellence in the marine sports, leisure, and maritime industries.

The 2024 edition of the Boat Show is set to be the largest in the event’s history, attracting over 34,000 visitors, including marine enthusiasts, sports fans, families, and others. The expanded ADNEC Centre Marina Hall, featuring more than 80 new berths, will offer increased space for visitors to explore and discover.

The show will showcase a vast range of luxury yachts, sailing boats, and houseboats, as well as a variety of fishing tools and equipment. This year’s edition will present an exciting display of boats in all shapes and sizes, providing visitors with the perfect opportunity to embark on thrilling water adventures. Visitors can board the boats and explore the exceptional experiences they offer for marine lifestyle enthusiasts.

The organisation of this leading exhibition aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its reputation as a premier destination for luxury marine lifestyles and leisure, with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism, serving as the event's Official Destination Partner.

