Dubai, UAE – In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day and in recognition of the incredible achievements and contributions of women in the UAE, TBWA\RAAD brought together influential figures from various fields, including leadership, education, entrepreneurship, and space exploration. Hosted at the agency, the event celebrated these remarkable women who have evolved from pioneers to visionaries, forging new paths and setting benchmarks across the MENA region.

Romy Abdelnour, Head of Communication at TBWA\RAAD, stated: “It’s a privilege to celebrate Emirati women who have transformed industries and inspired communities. These visionary leaders are not only trailblazers in their fields but also role models who continue to uplift others. At TBWA\RAAD, we are deeply committed to empowering the next generation of women leaders and contributing to the UAE’s ongoing journey of progress and innovation.”

Following a high tea session that provided ample opportunities for attendees to network and connect, an engaging panel discussion took center stage. Moderated by Astha Sirpaul, Strategy Director at TBWA\RAAD, the panel featured Emirati women who are shaping the future of a nation poised to lead in a “new world order.”

These accomplished women captivated the audience with their inspirational journeys, sharing personal stories, key milestones, and the significant contributions they’ve made. The discussion spotlighted the glass ceilings they’ve shattered, the benchmarks they’ve set in their respective fields, and their visions for the future. This heartfelt conversation explored how the UAE’s greatness has influenced and shaped them into the leaders they are today, inspiring attendees to pursue their own aspirations with confidence.

Eman Murad, Director of Marketing and Communications Enterprise at du, emphasized the significance of Emirati Women’s Day, saying, “This occasion showcases the immense contributions of women to our nation, particularly pioneers who have shaped the business sector. This day harnesses and celebrates the full potential of Emirati women in the unconventional world of business, especially within the telco industry.”

Fatima Omar, Artist and Manager of Al Marsam Al Hor Art Community Center, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, highlighted the cultural significance of this occasion, stating, “The term 'Emirati' infuses history and tradition into an international celebration, providing women in this community with a unique identity and recognizing their contributions to the UAE’s civilization. Art has always empowered Emirati women, preserving history and driving social change. With modern tools, women express their identity and culture individually, adding to history and continuing to build civilization.”

Rayan Alraeesi, Space Science Researcher, Ambassador of UNESCO in UAE, Tech, Cybersecurity & AI Expert, advised the next generation looking to enter fields like astrophysics, AI, and cybersecurity to “never tire of exploring science. This day is a direct message to the world that Emirati women have the ability to succeed and serve as outstanding examples in their respective fields."

Reem Alsuwaidi, leading Strategy and Planning for the Excellence Programs at Dubai Airports, commented, "Emirati Women’s Day is a blend of heritage, ambition, and resilience, reflecting the deep connection between our roots, values, and traditions. Excellence is the driving force of our nation, and to all women striving to lead in strategic innovation, my advice is to learn from our leaders’ strategic vision and contribute to the UAE’s progress.”

Hessa Al Jaroodi, Creative Copywriter at TBWA\RAAD, shared, “Emirati women have long exemplified resilience and innovation. From managing families to leading in fields like AI, entrepreneurship, and marketing, they’ve made their mark with remarkable creativity. What’s truly inspiring is their unwavering pride in preserving their rich culture and traditions, even as they push the boundaries of modernity.”

Astha Sirpaul, Strategy Director at TBWA\RAAD, reflected on the event, "The session was truly humbling. Witnessing how these women are spectacularly navigating their individual journeys and gracefully placing this great country on the global map is a lesson in itself.”

This initiative underscores TBWA\RAAD’s dedication to empowering and inspiring future generations of women, while reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local culture and its support for the UAE’s continuous evolution.

-Ends-

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption Company®, named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

Contact

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, TBWA\RAAD

romy.abdelnour@tbwaraad.com