DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- TalenTeam, a leading SAP Partner, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the highly anticipated HR Connect Middle East 2023. The event, featuring the theme "Change Work for Good," promises to deliver an array of exciting content, including thought-provoking discussions on innovation in employee experience and the journey from change to growth.

HR Connect is more than just a technology initiative, it's a cultural shift bringing together people, data, and processes to improve the employee experience and maintain competitiveness in a digital-first world, where technology is only the enabler. HR Connect is a way of creating a sense of community and supporting a commitment to customer success by highlighting great Human Experience outcomes.

As a Platinum Sponsor, TalenTeam shares SAP SuccessFactors' vision of redefining the approach for a breakthrough employee experience. TalenTeam will deliver a special Platinum Partner session on creating outstanding digital employee experiences with the help of SAP SuccessFactors solutions and TalenTeam's award-winning applications. The session will cover innovative approaches to learning that align with workforce of the future across organisations in all industries in the Middle East.

"This event aligns perfectly with our vision of creating exceptional workplace experiences. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, sharing our expertise, and learning from others as we collectively shape the future of work in the Middle East," said Sandeep Nahata, CEO of TalenTeam.

HR Connect Middle East 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 7th in Auditorium at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE. TalenTeam encourages HR professionals, industry experts, and businesses across all sectors to attend this influential HR event, fostering a collaborative environment where organisations can evolve their employee experience strategies. Those wanting to attend can now register here.

About TalenTeam

TalenTeam, SAP Gold Partner, helps organisations in all sectors, geographies, and sizes to deliver exceptional digital solutions that simplify HR and employee experience. TalenTeam has been awarded SAP Recognised Expertise for high degree of product knowledge and strong experience of providing HXM implementation, training, and support services. TalenTeam's award-winning apps and extensions fulfil unique business requirements and enhance the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem so that customers can remain two steps ahead of the competition.