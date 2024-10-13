New platform offers access to a selection of premium online training courses with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and digital solutions to enhance sustainability.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded Sustainability Week 2024 with the participation of 526 representatives of the business community. The annual initiative featured a series of events exploring the role of digitisation and artificial intelligence in the development of sustainable business practices.

During this year’s Sustainability Week, which was organised by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business from 7-11 October, Dubai Chamber of Commerce launched a digital training platform to equip the local business community with essential knowledge and skills in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Designed to promote the adoption of best practices, the platform offers access to a selection of premium online training courses with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and digital solutions to enhance sustainability. The courses consist of certified modules, video content, and virtual sessions with expert trainers.

As part of Sustainability Week 2024, the chamber awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Label to 27 companies leading the adoption of sustainable business practices.

Sustainability Week 2024 featured a packed calendar of events including a seminar exploring the impact of AI and digital technologies on sustainability. The seminar discussed the implications of relying on digital solutions and AI in achieving sustainable development goals, as well as best practices, the importance of improving supply chain efficiency, and ways to enhance recycling efforts through innovative digital technologies.

The chamber also organised a special forum to explore innovative ways to develop digital strategies for the circular economy. The forum included an interactive simulation, together with discussions on the role of AI, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics in boosting resource efficiency, reducing waste, and enhancing long-term sustainability.

As part of Sustainability Week 2024, Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosted the 12th edition of the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Forum. Organised by the Arabia CSR Network under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, the forum was held under the theme ‘Sustainable Prosperity: Reorienting for a Balanced Future.’

To participate in the training courses on the digital platform, which will be available until 18 October 2024, please visit: https://www.dubaichamber.com/en/sustainability-week/sustainability-training-platform-online/

