Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition, set to take place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This year’s Forum, held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with support of the Supreme Council for Environment, will focus on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience."

GIB’s involvement as a Forum Partner underscores the Bank’s strong dedication to advancing sustainability throughout the region. It is a leading supporter of the GCC economies as they transition towards their net-zero goals. GIB, which launched a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy in 2021, has created internal sustainability metrics to measure performance, developed its own Sustainability and Transition Financing Framework to assess sustainable financing activities, and set emission reduction targets to steadily lower emissions, while supporting the efforts of its clients as they transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

GIB joins a growing roster of influential partners of the Forum who are dedicated to exploring practical steps and strategies needed to accelerate the net-zero journey. With more than 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts expected to attend, the Forum will provide a dynamic platform for cross-sector collaboration and dialogue – including discussion on the important action needed from both public and private sector actors to significantly scale the availability of climate and transition financing. GIB will be represented at the Forum by its Group Chief Sustainability Officer Ms. Victoria Barron, and other senior executives of the Bank.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of GIB B.S.C., said, “Gulf International Bank is pleased to support the 2025 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East as we continue our journey to promote sustainability and climate action across the region. As a leading financing partner, we are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to drive the transition to a lower-carbon future and are actively working to mobilise funding and provide support for projects and initiatives that reduce environmental impact and can help realise the net-zero goals of the GCC countries. This Forum is an excellent platform for bringing together leaders to share insights and strategies that will further our shared goals for climate and energy resilience and sustainable growth.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, said, “We are delighted to welcome GIB as a Forum Partner for the 2025 edition. GIB’s commitment to sustainability and its leadership in pioneering financing solutions that empower regional businesses and economies aligns seamlessly with our mission. As a financial institution at the forefront of sustainability, GIB exemplifies the vital role that the banking sector plays in driving climate resilience and supporting regional targets. We look forward to their contributions and insights on how to mobilize impactful climate action and financing to get us to net-zero.”

The Forum’s 2025 agenda will cover critical themes, including climate financing, energy transition, policy innovation, technology advancements, and more. The two-day program will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and a day of workshops designed to foster collaboration, mobilize action, and inspire concrete advancements for climate resilience across the MENA region.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

