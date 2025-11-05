Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced the Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming fourth edition, set to take place on January 27–28, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Forum, held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, will focus on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation.”

BASREC’s partnership underscores the company’s strong commitment to advancing sustainability within Bahrain’s maritime and industrial sectors. As one of the most experienced companies of its kind in the region, BASREC brings decades of expertise in ship repair and allied engineering services, alongside a wide range of additional mechanical solutions including small boat repairs, container inspection and repair, and the maintenance of marine and industrial pumps.

BASREC joins a growing roster of influential partners of the Forum, dedicated to examining national and regional net-zero commitments and the critical role of the private sector in achieving them. With more than 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts expected to attend, the Forum will provide a dynamic platform for cross-sector collaboration and dialogue – including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops designed to foster innovation and deliver actionable outcomes for the region’s climate and energy transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Narjis Almoosawi, Acting Chief Executive of BASREC, said, “We are proud to partner with Sustainability Forum Middle East for its 2026 edition. BASREC’s legacy in ship repair and engineering services is matched by our commitment to adopting sustainable practices and supporting Bahrain’s wider transition to a low-carbon economy. This partnership provides us with an important platform to connect with industry peers and global leaders, and to contribute meaningfully to the dialogue on energy transformation and climate action in the region.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, said, “We are delighted to welcome BASREC as a Forum Partner. Their long-standing expertise in the maritime and engineering sectors, combined with their commitment to sustainability, makes them an invaluable contributor to the Forum. With BASREC’s participation, we look forward to advancing impactful conversations and building stronger partnerships that drive innovation and accelerate climate and energy transformation across the region.

The Forum’s 2026 agenda will bring together senior decision makers, policymakers, and sustainability leaders for a dynamic program of keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Topics will range from national sustainability strategies and climate diplomacy, to unlocking climate finance, advancing regulatory frameworks, scaling breakthrough technologies, integrating clean energy systems, valuing nature through carbon and biodiversity markets, and building institutional capacity to deliver and sustain impact across the region.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

