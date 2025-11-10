Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) is pleased to announce that Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has joined as a Forum Partner for its upcoming fourth edition, taking place January 27–28, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

Held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the 2026 Forum will convene more than 400 business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to focus on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy & Climate Transformation.”

Alba’s continued partnership with SFME reflects its position as a sustainability leader in the aluminium industry and its alignment with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2060. The Company is advancing a comprehensive ESG roadmap centred on decarbonisation, green and efficient energy, circularity, and responsible value-chain practices, underscoring its commitment to long-term sustainable growth.

Alba’s sustainability strategy is anchored on innovative initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact. Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4, equipped with advanced Mitsubishi Power technology, enables a reduction of 0.5 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per tonne of aluminium produced. The Company introduced EternAlTM, a low-carbon aluminium product line that integrates verified carbon offsets from operational efficiencies. In partnership with Daiki Aluminium Industry Company Ltd., Alba recently launched Alba-Daiki Sustainable Solutions (ADSS), a cutting-edge facility for processing aluminium dross to recover metal from waste. The Alba Solar Farm, one of Bahrain’s largest single-site solar projects, is expected to generate around 10,539 MWh annually and cut approximately 7.6 million kilograms of carbon emissions. Alba is continues to strengthen ESG commitments through CBAM reporting, CDP participation, Life Cycle Assessment projects, and strategic investments in carbon offset initiatives.

Reflecting on Alba’s commitment, Mr. Ali Al Baqali, Chief Executive Officer of Alba, emphasised: “Our approach to sustainability is about delivering measurable impact - reducing emissions, optimising resources, and driving innovation at scale. By collaborating with Sustainability Forum Middle East, we aim to accelerate Bahrain’s climate ambitions and share actionable insights that enable a more sustainable industrial ecosystem.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and Founder of Sustainability Forum Middle East, added, “We are delighted to welcome Alba back as a Forum Partner. Alba’s leadership in responsible industrial development and its proactive approach to sustainability are highly aligned with our mission. Their continued support and engagement will add valuable insight to the Forum’s conversations on advancing climate progress across the region.”

The two-day Forum will feature keynote sessions, fireside conversations, high-level panels, and practical capability-building workshops delivered in collaboration with leading regional and global organisations — supporting businesses and government entities in advancing sustainability strategies, skills, and implementation pathways to enable a successful low-carbon transition.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform dedicated to promoting understanding and driving climate action within the private sector. The Forum emphasizes the importance of decarbonization and nature-based solutions to meet the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day event featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogues, alongside a series of roundtable events across the region that delve into subjects critical to decarbonization and the sustainable development of MENA economies.

