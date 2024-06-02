Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced its third edition, set to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on January 28-29, 2025.

Focusing on “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience”, the Forum’s next edition will highlight ongoing progress in achieving MENA’s climate commitments and the journey ahead including further action to accelerate the transformation required for regional and global decarbonisation including the MENA region’s unique role.

The third edition once again expects to welcome over 400 business leaders, sustainability experts, and senior government officials, and dignitaries. The two-day event will feature some 50 high-level speakers and changemakers from the MENA region, Europe, the US, India, and beyond, who will share insights and engage on the necessary actions, collaborations, and solutions, as well as the investments and regulations needed to support change.

The Forum will also feature a day of practical learning workshops aimed at advancing understanding and building the capacity required to move sustainability and climate more effectively up the agenda of private and public organisations. Workshops will be delivered by leading global and regional consulting and advisory firms with strong ESG and Climate practices.

The January 2025 Forum will also review outcomes of COP29 that will have recently taken place in Azerbaijan and examine the road ahead to the much-anticipated COP30 in Brazil, where nations, including MENA countries, will deliver their next round of nationally determined contributions in line with the Paris Agreement.

On the occasion of launching the forum’s third version, the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, reiterated Bahrain’s keenness to host events and initiatives that serve to achieve climate goals to protect the planet earth and secure a more safe and sustainable future for the next generation. This includes forums and events to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance climate security, providing an ideal platform to exchange information and experiences among international energy and environment experts. H.E. bin Daina conveyed his best wishes for the organisers and participants for further success.

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re excited to announce the next edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East set for January 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. In its third year, the Forum’s success lies in the support of its many public and private sector partners committed to sustainability and climate action. In particular, we are grateful for the continued support and guidance of the leadership of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and the Supreme Council for Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain. We look forward to building on the rich and meaning engagement being witnessed across the region on climate and to welcoming leaders and changemakers from the public and private sectors to engage in two days of learning and high-level exchange. While the region continues to make progress on its climate commitments, experts will shed light on the significant and ongoing work required to really achieve resilience and enable the MENA region to move towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.”

Leading up to the Forum, Sustainability Forum Middle East will be holding a number of regional roundtables through its “Decarbonisation Roundtable Series” with the most recent event in Riyadh on “Regenerative Tourism – Destinations That Go Beyond Net-Zero on Emissions to Nature Positive”. The roundtable series forms a core part of the Forum’s efforts to drive engagement and bring together experts to discuss key issues and industries, intrinsic to MENA’s climate journey and the road to net zero.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner, or other upcoming events, please contact info@sustainmideast.com or +973 17 749759.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

