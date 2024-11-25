Register now to join sessions delivered by KPMG, Anthesis Group, and Environment Arabia

Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East, set to launch its third edition on January 28-29, 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will offer attendees a unique opportunity to join a series of expert-led workshops aimed at supporting businesses across sectors to launch or accelerate their net-zero journeys.

The Forum, being held in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, is a regional platform dedicated to engagement, dialogue and skills building in support of climate action.

Focused this year on “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience,” the workshops will provide attendees with actionable insights and tools to develop strategies for fostering sustainability, resilience, and investment in their organizations. The following interactive sessions will be delivered and open to all registered participants of the Forum:

KPMG – The R.O.A.D. to Sustainability (Risks, Opportunities, Analytics and Disclosures)

– Anthesis Group – Sustainable Finance - Key Steps to Create an Effective ESG Strategy - Aligning Business Goals to Sustainable Finance Requirements

– Environment Arabia – The Role of Public and Private Investment in Generating Decarbonization Action

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, added, “We are proud to present this year’s workshops, led by leading global management consultancies and specialist regional ESG and sustainability advisory firms. These sessions are designed to equip businesses with the tools and strategies needed to drive impactful climate action, enhance energy resilience, and attract investments to advance their sustainability goals. We encourage companies to join us and leverage this unique opportunity to gain practical insights for navigating the transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.”

The Forum once again expects participation from more than 400 senior decision makers from across sectors and regional and international sustainability experts. Its world-class programme will delve into the essential collaborations, funding, and regulations required to accelerate sustainable growth and resilience for businesses and regional economies. Importantly, on the agenda will also be highlights and outcomes from the COP29 conference recently held in Azerbaijan and its implications for MENA climate action and the road ahead to COP30 in Brazil.

Over the two-day period, participants will benefit from keynote addresses and interactive panel sessions with participation from high-level speakers including senior government officials and business and climate leaders who will look at issues critical to achieving net-zero targets.

Featured speakers include executives from Alba, ASRY, Bank ABC, Bahrain Bourse, Central Bank of Bahrain, Environment Arabia, Google, Gulf International Bank, Gulf Air Group, International Finance Corporation, KPMG, Microsoft, National Bank of Bahrain, Qatar Financial Markets Authority, Voluntary Carbon Market, and Standard Chartered Bank, among others.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Benefit, Environment Arabia, Gulf International Bank B.S.C., and Media Partners: OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com

Please address media inquiries to:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@sustainmideast.com