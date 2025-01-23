Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Standard Chartered Bank as a Strategic Partner for its upcoming third edition being held on January 28-29, 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Forum, to be held once again in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, will focus on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience”. Standard Chartered Bank’s partnership with the Forum for a third year reflects its active role in promoting climate action within the private sector, and reinforces its commitment to initiatives aimed at accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future.

Since establishing its Sustainable Finance team in 2018, Standard Chartered Bank has been at the forefront of helping clients worldwide meet their sustainability and decarbonization goals. Through innovative financial products and solutions underpinned by robust ESG risk management, the Bank continues to lead in driving responsible financing practices.

Senior executives from the Bank are set to join a diverse group of over 400 senior financial leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts at the event. Speaking at the Forum is Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO, Bahrain, who will join a panel to discuss "Scaling Climate Finance – From Market Innovation to Mobilising Private Capital". Ms. Lina Osman, Regional Head, Sustainable Finance – Africa & MENAP, will also take part on a panel focused on "Navigating Compulsory Carbon Markets and Cross-Border Tax Regimes," exploring how financial institutions can help businesses adapt to evolving carbon regulations and align with sustainability standards.

A range of themes central to driving the region’s net-zero journey will feature on this year’s programme from the need to ramp up financing to policy developments and regulations, to strategies for innovation, technology advancements, and more. The Forum will also again feature a series of practical hands-on learning workshops over the two-day period, all designed to raise awareness, drive collaboration, and mobilise action and investment to achieve regional climate and energy resilience.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner: National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Bapco Energies, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, First Motors, Foulath Holding, Gulf Air, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Forum Supporters: APM Terminals Bahrain and Sinnad, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or take part, please contact info@sustainmideast.com or call +973 17 749759.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.



