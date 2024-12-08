Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition, set to take place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment. The Forum, focusing on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience," is set to bring together over 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, to engage in meaningful cross-sector dialogue and collaboration to accelerate the regional journey to net zero.

Foulath’s partnership underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and its pivotal role as a key investor shaping the future of the steel industry in the MENA region. By leveraging its integrated operations and significant investments, Foulath prioritizes sustainable growth while embedding principles of environmental stewardship, resource efficiency, and social responsibility into its strategy. This alignment supports regional efforts to advance climate resilience and sustainable development goals.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath, said, “We are proud to partner with Sustainability Forum Middle East for its 2025 edition, reinforcing our commitment to fostering sustainable practices and innovation within the steel industry. At Foulath, we prioritize responsible growth, ensuring that our investments and operations align with global climate goals and contribute to a more sustainable future for the region. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at the Forum to explore impactful strategies for advancing sustainability and climate resilience.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and the Forum Founder and Organiser, said, “We are happy to welcome Foulath as a Forum Partner for our 2025 edition. Foulath’s commitment to sustainable growth and its leadership in fostering responsible investment practices make it an invaluable addition to the Forum. Their participation will bring valuable perspectives on how key industries, like steel, can align with sustainability goals while driving meaningful progress.”

The Forum will provide a dynamic platform for discussions focused on practical strategies and pathways to drive forward net-zero goals, emphasizing the critical role of both public and private sector actors in achieving a successful transition.

This year’s agenda, featuring keynote addresses and interactive panels, covers a range themes central to driving the region’s net-zero journey from the need to ramp up financing to policy developments and regulations, to strategies for innovation, technology advancements, and more. Again, it kicks off with a day of expert-led workshops by KPMG, Anthesis Group and Environment Arabia, providing practical hands-on learning to help attendees and their organisations mobilise action and investment for regional climate and energy resilience.

The Forum is supported by Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Benefit, Environment Arabia, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

