Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced APM Terminals Bahrain, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming second edition taking place on January 9, 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina.

As the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, APM Terminals Bahrain is already playing an active role in regional decarbonisation, recently announcing a ground-breaking solar power project that will make the port the region’s first fully clean energy self-sufficient seaport and reduce the terminal’s carbon emissions by approximately 65%. As a Forum Partner, APM Terminals Bahrain will lend its experience and insights to help further the Forum’s aim of promoting climate action on the part of private sector companies to accelerate global decarbonisation, highlighting the company’s award-winning decarbonisation strategy.

Commenting on the partnership, APM Terminals Bahrain’s CEO Matthew Luckhurst said, 'We're excited to be a part of this year's Sustainability Forum Middle East joining other like-minded peers and partners in Bahrain. We have recently taken the first major step in our own decarbonisation journey and this Forum provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our initiatives and exchange knowledge and ideas with our industry peers. We will be the first seaport in the region to be fully clean energy self-sufficient, an important milestone for us and one that helps drive the Kingdom’s net-zero commitments. We look forward to the Forum and to inspiring more private sector companies to engage with and introduce new measures to mitigate climate change in Bahrain and the region.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted to announce APM Terminals Bahrain as a Forum Partner. Transitioning of the logistics sector is an important part of the region’s decarbonisation plans, and we look forward to showcasing the vision, commitment and innovation shown by APM Terminals Bahrain to take such ground-breaking steps to reduce their emissions and contribute to the realisation of national net-zero targets.”

The Forum consists of an annual event each January and a Decarbonisation Roundtable Series taking place throughout the year ensuring momentum in awareness building and climate action. The Forum most recently, on 9 October 2023, held a high-level roundtable on “Mobility Transformation and Pathways to Net Zero” in Riyadh on the sidelines of MENA Climate Week hosted by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the support of UN Climate Change, UN Environment Programme, UNDP and others.

