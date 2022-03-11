Held at Dubai Harbour, the Middle East’s largest and most-popular leisure marine event is driving traction across the entire global marine lifestyle community



Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Boat Show, the Middle East’s largest and most-popular leisure marine event, is full steam ahead with an incredible line up of jaw-dropping yachts and maritime products on display.



For the first time in its 28 editions, DIBS is being hosted at Dubai Harbour, the Emirate’s undisputed maritime nucleus that boasts 700 berths and the city’s first dedicated superyacht marina capable of housing watercraft up to 160m in length.



With a steady stream of launches and a dock full of luxury vessels, here’s five of the must-see sights at this year’s show:



1. A superyacht so big it’s parked just off the harbour: The Moonlight II by Burgess can house up to 36 guests and measures in at a huge 299.9ft. With a smaller boat ferrying visitors back and forth for viewings, Moonlight II features a 3D cinema room, jacuzzi, sun deck bar, and an all-encompassing spa complete with massage and steam rooms. An absolute must-see.



2. Representing the UAE’s pioneering boat industry, Gulf Craft - one of the world's leading shipyards and manufacturers of luxury yachts, superyachts, leisure, and utility boats - has announced the global launches of both its Nomad 70, an explorer yacht built with reinforced plastic, and its Silvercat 40cc, a catamaran that can accommodate up to 12 people.



3. One of the hottest topics in the world, non-fungible tokens are now making their mark at Dubai International Boat Show. Super yacht builder Oceanco used DIBS 2022 to launch “super yachts as NFTs” and its team is on site to showcase its new collection which offers buyers both virtual and physical benefits.



4. Emirati firm Azzam Water Jet is debuting its new Lampuga Air electric surfboard at the show. An inflatable, battery-powered PVC board, it is practical and easy to assemble, and can quickly reach up to speeds of 50kph. Designed to be highly transportable, it is also priced affordably, making it one of the most popular water toys at this week’s show.



5. Learn all about sustainability in yachting with Feadship, which has outlined its mission to become 100 per cent hybrid by 2025. The Dutch shipyard is explaining its plan to visitors and disclosing details of Pure, a future-focused yacht that features clean propulsion. The 268m vessel is inspiring the next wave of buyers merging stunning architecture with sustainable features.



Registration must be completed ahead of arrival at the venue. Visit www.boatshowdubai.com

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 runs from 9th-13th March at Dubai Harbour, the event’s Venue Host and VIP Registration Partner.



