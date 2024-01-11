DUBAI: Gulf Print & Pack 2024, the leading print technology trade show for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs), concluded today at Dubai World Trade Centre, having seen strong regional participation and the unveiling of many cutting-edge products and solutions.

Across a busy three days, over 250 exhibitors, showcased their latest machinery, materials and software to regional buyers.

Mr. Nayyar Ansari, Business Development Manager, Konica Minolta said: " Gulf Print & Pack 2024 has been very productive for Konica Minolta. We invited potential customers from our partners across the GCC, to witness the power of digital print, embellishment, and labeling. As a result, we have sold 5 production machines and two AccurioShine 3600 units during the show."

Martin Teilberg, Global Marketing Manager at Nilpeter commented: “This is the first time Nilpeter has exhibited at Gulf Print & Pack; there is a good buzz, a good vibe at the show. Sustainable solutions, digitalisation and automation are the key trends at the moment, with customers looking to save money and optimise efficiency, and these are the features we have been highlighting.”

Ramesh Bajaj, Director, Vinsak: commented: "The quality of visitors to our stand was high at Gulf Print & Pack 2024, reflected in the fact that we sold 11 machines, including label presses, finishing and embellishing equipment, during the show. The second day was particularly positive, with orders from new territories”.

Elif Servinc, Marketing Assistant at Frimpeks, added: “Gulf Print & Pack 2024 was a good opportunity for Frimpek to exhibit its products and solutions to the MENA region, and the UAE market in particular”.

Barry Killengrey, Gulf Print & Pack event director, said: “Gulf Print & Pack 2024 has delivered beyond our expectations. It’s been fantastic to connect with so many visitors and exhibitors from across the MENA region and beyond. There were a lot of business deals signed on the show floor and lots of new innovations came to life from across commercial and digital printing.”

Jade Grace, managing director, Gulf Print & Pack added: “We are pleased with such positive feedback from both exhibitors and visitors who came to Gulf Print & Pack 2024. The MENA region is a key market for the commercial and package printing sector and the array of new technologies and innovations across areas such as digital embellishment, hybrid printing and sustainable packaging demonstrated on the show floor reflected the dynamism of this industry. Thank you to all who visited and exhibited, and to our media partners and sponsors for all their support in making this year’s show a huge success.”

Labels and Labeling magazine was the Principal Sponsor for the 2024 edition of Gulf Print & Pack, with Konica Minolta, Mood Group and Afra supporting as Associate Sponsors.

Gulf Print & Pack will be back in 2026, taking place from 31 March to 2 April 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. More details will be available soon at: https://www.gulfprintpack.com/

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Corinne Lavictoire, Senior Communications Executive, Labelexpo Global Series, email: pr@labelexpo.com

Ben Bladon, Associate Director, Four Agency, email: ben.bladon@four.agency

About Gulf Print & Pack

Gulf Print & Pack is the leading print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs). The show brings together PSP’s, commercial and packaging printers, designers and print buyers from across the MENA region. Visitors to the show print educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally-printed textiles and display graphics. Exhibitors use the show to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software launches to an audience that comes to buy.