Dubai, UAE – The 5th annual STEM Best Practice Summit and Awards, organized by KITSPIRE and proudly supported by CASIO Middle East and Africa, successfully concluded, bringing together over 25 schools from across the region and more than 250 participants, including educators, students, and school leaders, to celebrate excellence and innovation in STEM education.

The event, held at Dubai Knowledge Park Auditorium, featured a vibrant Innovation Exhibition where students showcased groundbreaking projects, demonstrating the transformative power of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The exhibition provided a platform for young innovators to present their ideas and inventions, fostering a spirit of creativity and problem-solving.

The winners of the STEM Innovation Exhibition demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity, and perseverance. Their projects stood out for their originality, technical proficiency, and potential impact. We are excited to announce the following winners:

Innovation Exhibition Popular Choice Award 2024

AllgeriScan Pro- GEMS Legacy School, Dubai

Innovation Exhibition Excellence Award 2024

Biovision, Stonehill International School, Bangalore

Innovation Exhibition Future Catalyst Award 2024

Medical Image Segmentation, Raffles World Academy, Dubai

Innovation Exhibition SDG Impact Award 2024

Sand Battery – Dar Al Marefa Private School, Dubai

The highlight of the summit was the prestigious STEM Awards ceremony, which honored outstanding educators and students for their contributions to the field of STEM. The awards recognized achievements in various categories, including innovative teaching practices, student-led projects, and contributions to the community through STEM initiatives.

The STEM Educator Awards honor educators who have made significant impacts in STEM education through innovative teaching methods, dedication to student success, and a commitment to fostering a love for STEM subjects. The following educators have gone above and beyond in their efforts to inspire and educate:

STEM Educators Award

Educator of the Year Award 2024- Secondary Category

Masha Nazeem- GEMS New Millenium School, Al Khail

Leadership Excellence Award 2024– Secondary Category

Almas Qureshi – Raffles World Academy, Dubai

Community Impact Award 2024– Secondary Category

Manal Steitiyeh – Al Yasat Private School, Abu Dhabi

This year’s STEM Student Award winners have shown exceptional promise and achievement in their respective fields. Their innovative projects and research have set them apart as leaders among their peers. We are thrilled to recognize the following students for their outstanding contributions:

STEM Students Awards

Excellence Award 2024- Secondary Category

Anhad Singh Narang, Stonehill Int. School, Bangalore, India

Exceptional Leadership Award 2024 - Secondary Category

Jamila Khalid Albeshri ,Dubai National School Al Barsha

Outreach Excellence Award 2024- Secondary Category

Sai Tarun Gopikumar, GEMS New Millenium School, Al Khail

"We are thrilled to witness the incredible talent and dedication of both educators and students in the STEM community," said Bibin Boby, Director of Kitspire llc . "The STEM Best Practice Summit and Awards serve as a testament to the impact of STEM education in shaping the future. We are grateful for the continued support of CASIO Middle East in making this event a success."

CASIO Middle East and Africa's sponsorship underscores their commitment to advancing STEM education in the region. "CASIO Middle East and Africa is proud to support the STEM Best Practice Summit and Awards," said Mr. Takashi Seimiya, the Managing Director of CASIO Middle East and Africa. "We believe in the power of STEM to drive innovation and create a better future. This event highlights the exceptional work being done by educators and students, and we are honored to be a part of it."

The summit also featured keynote speeches and panel discussions from industry experts, providing valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in STEM education. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, exchange ideas, and explore new approaches to teaching and learning in STEM.

As the event concluded, participants left inspired and motivated to continue their journey in STEM, equipped with new knowledge and connections to drive further innovation. The STEM Best Practice Summit and Awards 2024 has set a new benchmark for excellence in STEM education, and we look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of the STEM community in the years to come.

About KITSPIRE

KITSPIRE is dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in education through initiatives like the STEM Best Practice Summit and Awards. By providing platforms for educators and students to showcase their talents and achievements, KITSPIRE aims to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.

For more details visit www.stembestpractice.com

About CASIO Middle East and Africa:

CASIO Middle East and Africa is a leading provider of innovative products and solutions, dedicated to enhancing the educational experience and fostering a culture of excellence. Through their support and community initiatives, CASIO Middle East and Africa supports the growth and development of young minds in the region.

For more details visit: https://casiocalculators-mea.com/