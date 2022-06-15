Sharjah - The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) will host the second edition of Summer Innovation Camp to introduce school students to emerging technologies from July 3 to August 25, 2022 at the Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation (SoiLAB) within the complex.

Registrations for students in the 12-17 age-group have begun. Enrolled students will get an opportunity to explore fun technical skills and learn about innovative future skills through high-tech equipment and workshops specialized in design processes to form innovative products.

The camp will offer workshops on six different topics in emerging technologies: design and manufacturing skills, programming, 3D printing, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and green technology.

The workshops will be held at the Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation (SoiLAB). Registration for these courses can be done via the link: https://soilab.ae/, or by calling the SRTI Park number (065022000).

Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SOILAB), the first incubator for startups and innovative businesses in Sharjah, aims to provide students, researchers and innovators with the latest technologies and modern and innovative machines in several different fields and specializations, at a nominal cost.

The campers will design their own physical projects and devices. The camp will explore fascinating topics including the design process, forming innovative solutions and experimentation with 3D design software, 3D printing, laser cutting and more. From concept generation to prototype development, campers will learn to work in teams using creativity in exploring and solving problems that can make a difference in the world.

They will be encouraged to imagine and build their own 3D objects, structures, and tools as they learn 3D computer-aided design (CAD) and invention prototyping.

His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, urged parents to enroll their children in this technical camp to give them the opportunity to participate in these empowering and innovative programs so that they can see future professions through advanced industrial technologies.

Al Mahmoudi added, "The launch of such technical camps and training workshops is part of our strategy which is based on an ambitious vision to make the UAE a major player in shaping digital revolution.

“The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park is focusing its efforts on becoming a catalyst for knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship, aligned to the role of the UAE as a global center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, by contributing to shaping emerging sectors, especially robots, drones, 3D printing and self-driving transportation, as well as pushing the path of scientific, applied and technological research in the Internet of Things and big data.”

