Dubai: SLS Dubai, the epitome of luxury and style, will be welcoming the legendary Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho through the gilded doors this Saturday 21st October. To celebrate the very special guest, SLS Dubai promises a memorable day with a series of events throughout the hotel’s renowned venues.

Guests can kick off this extraordinary day at 2pm at Privilege, on the 75th floor for an unforgettable Peach Party. The stunning infinity pool, which offers breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, will set the tone for the afternoon as Ronaldinho soaks up Dubai’s golden sun with good vibes, the best beats, and lively entertainment with a Brazilian twist. The afternoon will not be complete without a freestyle football performer who will be showing off his moves in front of the legendary star.

Ending the night on a high note, Privilege will be bringing Sabor nights from 10 PM. The party will continue long into the night as guests have the chance to dance alongside Ronaldinho with Latin House, Afrobeats, and Reggaeton tunes set to invade all speakers and bring the house down.

Don’t miss the chance to meet the legendary Ronaldinho this Saturday 21st October, at SLS Dubai.

ABOUT SLS DUBAI HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Located in the Downtown district, the impressive 75-storey tower makes SLS Dubai one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region and comes with incomparable 360-degree views over the city, with unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Developed in collaboration with international architecture firm Aedas, SLS Dubai features 254 expertly designed hotel rooms by acclaimed designer Paul Bishop, 371 residential units and 321 hotel apartments. In true SLS fashion, contemporary art, unique characteristics, sleek accents and exceptional fittings are featured throughout. The opulent Sky Lobby sits on the 71st floor with the region’s highest two infinity pools set on the 75th floor and the signature luxe Ciel Spa on the 69th, all offering coveted views of the city.

Recognized among the Top 20 Hotels in the Middle East by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023, SLS Dubai sets the bar as a world-renowned must-visit destination in the region and beyond.

