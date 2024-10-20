Sharjah: Acclaimed singer and composer Humood Alkhudher will make his debut at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) on November 17 at 7:30 pm. Known for his music that blends heartfelt emotion with profound meaning, the Kuwaiti artist will guide his fans and visitors on an unforgettable musical journey, marking the grand finale of the 12-day cultural festival.

Tickets can be secured at Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the fair from November 6-17, available during morning hours from 10 AM to 12 PM and in the evenings from 4 PM to 8 PM. For those wishing to reserve their place from afar, tickets are available online via: https://sharjah.platinumlist.net/ar/event-tickets/95256/a-melodic-evening-with-humood-alkhudher.

Alkhudher’s music, most notably his globally acclaimed single ‘Kun Anta’, which has touched over 300 million hearts on YouTube, is an anthem of self-empowerment. His work is an invitation to look within, to embrace one’s truest self, with each note and word carefully crafted to inspire and uplift.

A journey of melodies

The Kuwaiti artist’s journey involves passion, perseverance, and purpose. His breakthrough album ‘Aseer Ahsan’ was more than a collection of songs; it was a testament to the power of music to inspire personal transformation. It quickly became a soundtrack for change, with the hit single ‘Kun Anta’ igniting a wave of positivity across the globe.

A graduate of Media from Kuwait University, Alkhudher honed his musical talents at Berklee College of Music, blending his academic background with a passion for creating purposeful music. His work has appeared in widely watched programmes like ‘Khawatir’ and has performed across major global cities, including London, Sydney, Los Angeles, Madrid, and Vancouver. Humood has also supported numerous charitable initiatives, touring in countries like Italy, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand, where his performances raised awareness for various humanitarian causes.

A message of hope

What sets Humood apart is his commitment to creating music with meaning. From his debut album ‘Fekra’ to more recent hits like ‘Hadaf’, ‘Falasteen Biladi’, ‘Ha Anatha’ and ‘Marhab Ya Hilal’, his songs are a refreshing alternative to mainstream pop, offering listeners a space to reflect on life’s deeper challenges and rewards. His anthem for the Doha World Cup, ‘Tahayya’, exemplifies his ability to craft songs that energise and inspire while remaining grounded in his values of hope, patience, and moral integrity.