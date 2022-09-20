Dubai: The Society for Human Resource Management in Middle East & North Africa (SHRM MENA) will host special talks and discussions around the emerging need to promote mental health and wellness in the workplace at its Annual Conference and Expo 2022. This workshop is one of many of the annual event that will take place at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai on the 28th and 29th of this month.

The increased efforts towards mitigating the rise in mental health conditions should be on the agenda of all workplaces across the globe. Making mental health and personal development an integral part of everyday life will definitely increase the wellbeing of each individual and surely help reduce the associated burden and costs on our societies.

Mental health is overlooked by many people and stigmatized by even more. But attitudes are changing, and the pandemic has accelerated that shift. When employees open up, the overall feeling is that they felt worn down, burnt out and irritable at the end of the workday.

Marjorie Morrison, CEO & Co-Founder of Psych Hub, the world’s leading mental health education platform, will lead the discussion of how selfcare needs to be made the new norm to deal with the issue before it snowballs into an all-new pandemic during SHRM MENA conference.

Morrison will delve further into critical concerns that impact employees’ mental health and wellness. During her workshop, she will discuss the benefits of prioritizing psychological safety, the influence of mental health stigma, and how employers can be mental health advocates in the workplace.

Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, “Mental health needs to be put on our agendas now more than ever. We must unite our efforts and work together to promote mental health in the workplace across the globe and ensure the application of the right processes towards achieving equal access to quality healthcare and mental wellness. Only then we can achieve a healthier and more sustainable world for all. This event will help interpret regulations, applying new approaches, and succeeding in disruptive times to achieve such goals and commitments and beyond.”

SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2022 strives to ‘Cause the Effect’ through enabling the share of knowledge, expertise, tools and support to individuals, companies, communities and cultures by empowering them to create drastic change in the world of work for a better future for next generation.

The conference will host over 60 top-notch regional and global speakers, more than 1500 HR and tech leaders, in addition to 100+ CXOs. During the two-day agenda, unique learning opportunities of intense and thought-provoking sessions will be held covering discussions and educational sessions, and more.

Top HR experts, futurists, innovators, thought leaders from HR and Tech functions will share their thoughts and expertise during the two-day conference to empower us to cause the effect we want to see in the world of work and in our own work. Those include: Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, President & CEO, SHRM; Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM India, MENA and APAC; Betty Thompson, Chief People Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton & Board Chair Designate, SHRM, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Leadership Coach and Author, Jack J. Phillips, Ph.D, Chairman, ROI Institute; Patti P. Phillips, Ph.D, CEO, ROI Institute; Simon Alexander Ong, Author; Jim Link, CHRO, SHRM; and Sherlaender (Lani) Phillips, Vice President US Channel Sales, Microsoft; among others.

To know more about the speakers and the agenda, you can visit the following website shrmmena.agenda

