Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) launched yesterday, Sunday, Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024, a flagship annual retail event on the Chamber’s agenda, with festivities across the emirate’s regions and cities running until January 19, 2025.

Designed to solidify Sharjah’s position as a leading shopping destination in the region, this major commercial extravaganza offers the emirate’s residents and visitors an unmatched shopping experience, featuring 43 days of exclusive discounts and engaging entertainment activities.

This year’s edition boasts participation from numerous shopping centers and thousands of retail outlets throughout Sharjah, including its Central and Eastern region, providing shoppers with competitive pricing on essential products.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024 features incredible deals and substantial discounts on a diverse range of products, including top-tier global brands. Shoppers can snag deals on clothing, footwear, electronics, home appliances, cosmetics, fragrances, and much more.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, affirmed that the consistent annual success of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions underscores the Chamber's strategic role in bolstering the emirate's economy and reinforcing its position as a leading shopping and tourist destination.

The festival stimulates commercial activity and boosts sales across various sectors, serving as a key driver for market revitalization in Sharjah. It also enhances the tourism sector while fostering growth in related industries, such as hospitality, transportation, and services.

Furthermore, it increases the contribution of the trade sector to the GDP and supports sustainable development efforts, providing tangible benefits to the emirate's community with discounts on various products and services.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised the Chamber’s commitment to supporting “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” for its pivotal role in driving the growth of the retail sector throughout the emirate and strengthening public-private collaboration.

Beyond the distinctive shopping experience, Sharjah’s residents and visitors can enjoy a wide range of accompanying activities, including entertainment events and heritage-inspired shows, in addition to workshops, and other community-focused initiatives.

The programme is also packed with a lineup of festivities across Sharjah’s iconic tourist attractions and family-friendly destinations, such as live performances, open-air markets, artistic shows, and other activities that enrich the shopping experience, making it an attractive draw for families and visitors alike.

This year’s edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions serves as an ideal platform for entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their products and services and engage with a broad audience of shoppers.

They can enhance their visibility by taking part in exhibitions and dedicated spaces within the participating shopping centers, which have curated a host of surprises, including remarkable discounts on various goods and products and thrilling raffle draws offering cash and in-kind prizes.

