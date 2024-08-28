Mohammed bin Butti Al Hajri: SOCC celebrates classic car heritage with a unique collection narrating the history of global transportation

Sharjah: Classic car enthusiasts have much to look forward to as the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) brings a stunning showcase of automotive history to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2024) from August 31 to September 8 at the ADNEC Exhibition Centre. This year, SOCC will present a curated collection from the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, offering a rare glimpse into the evolution of transportation across the globe and merging the allure of classic vehicles with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.

The Club’s participation in the event aims to strengthen community partnerships, preserve national heritage, and position the UAE as a premier global destination for classic car enthusiasts. Additionally, it will highlight SOCC’s activities and events, most notably the annual Sharjah Classic Car Festival.

Commenting on the Club’s participation, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Butti Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of SOCC, said: "Our participation in ADIHEX 2024 represents an exceptional partnership that intertwines two rich heritages. While the exhibition celebrates hunting and equestrianism as integral aspects of Emirati identity, SOCC enriches the event by showcasing a unique collection of classic cars narrating global transportation history and playing an integral part in our country’s heritage. This collaboration reflects both parties’ commitment to preserving Emirati culture and passing it on to future generations."

He added: "By displaying classic cars, SOCC bridges the gap between different eras, allowing younger audiences to learn about the UAE’s rich transportation history. At the same time, the older generations reminisce about the vehicles that shaped the nation’s cultural identity.”

The legendary 1978 Land Rover Series 3

At the exhibition, SOCC will showcase the legendary 1978 Land Rover Series 3 from the United Kingdom. Renowned for its powerful four-wheel drive system, this vehicle has been utilised by armed forces worldwide. It stands as a symbol of strength, durability, and adaptability to harsh climatic and geographical conditions.

Additionally, the Club will present the German Steyr Daimler Puch, a 1992-1993 model. Founded in 1899 by Johann Puch, the company initially produced cars and motorcycles before specialising in motorcycle manufacturing, becoming part of the larger Steyr-Daimler-Puch conglomerate.

Recognising the extensive knowledge and expertise required to own classic cars, SOCC has dedicated a special corner within its pavilion to provide a comprehensive guide on purchasing classic vehicles. This guide is designed to equip enthusiasts with the necessary information to make informed decisions and maintain their vehicles in optimal condition.