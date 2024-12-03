Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The emirate of Sharjah today concluded celebrations to mark the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad (Union Day), showcasing the country’s vibrant culture and development story. Festivities took place over 13 days, attracting over 250 thousand of UAE nationals, residents, and visitors from around the world, who enjoyed over 200 performances and activities across Sharjah, that included 8 locations around the Emirate of Sharjah, while highlighting the special features of each city around Sharjah. As the celebrations brought together the nation to celebrate together this special occasion, and highlighted the history and the tradition of the United Arab Emirates.

The celebrations included traditional, cultural, and family-friendly activities, ranging from live music performances and folk art displays to interactive workshops and heritage exhibitions. The events culminated in a spectacular series of shows and workshops that were suitable to all ages.

Several exhibitions showcasing the UAE’s achievements, along with workshops for children and families to explore Emirati crafts and traditions, drew a high footfall. Food stalls serving local cuisine, live storytelling sessions, and educational shows provided a festive atmosphere and a rich cultural experience for visitors.

The UAE’s Union Day celebrations were praised this year for their meticulous organization and smooth execution. Events were easy to access and the program was especially diverse, offering entertainment and education for all age groups.

Sharjah’s iconic landmarks were draped with the UAE flag and illuminated in the country’s national colors, adding a festive flair to the occasion.

The celebrations focused on the sense of pride felt by the UAE’s people in the country’s achievements and aspirations, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a leading cultural hub and a destination of choice for tourists and international events.

