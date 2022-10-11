Dubai:– Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global and Director of Sharjah Digital Office, welcomed on Tuesday, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Department of e-Government in Sharjah, as part of the events being held in the pavilion during Gitex Global.

HE Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praised the exceptional participation of Sharjah Government in the international event. He said: “This exhibition gathers all the state-of-the-art technologies, and is an important participation by the Government of Sharjah. We have seen 15 exceptional projects from Sharjah Government which are especially useful to end users – this is typically what we need to get from modern technology.”

His Excellency Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of Smart Government Department of Umm Al Quwain visited Sharjah Government’s Pavilion. A delegation from Sharjah Media Bureau also visited the pavilion including His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Her Excellency Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, along with a host of senior bureau officials. His Excellency Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director General of the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority (SDAA), His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and His Excellency Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality also paid a visit to Government of Sharjah’s Pavilion at GITEX Global.

-Ends-