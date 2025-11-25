Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is set to launch the second edition of "Al Dhaid Honey Festival", to be held from 4 to 7 December 2025 at Expo Al Dhaid.

The festival serves as a strategic platform for the Emirati honey industry, designed to strengthen the beekeeping sector, promote local production, and reinforce community awareness of honey’s health benefits and nutritional value. It reflects SCCI’s commitment to advancing Sharjah’s productive and agricultural industries, thereby supporting sustainable agricultural growth and enhancing the competitiveness of local honey producers.

This year’s edition will feature participation from over 70 exhibitors, including beekeepers, honey traders, specialized companies, and family-run businesses and enterprises. The festival offers an ideal platform for local honey producers and beekeepers to showcase their products, share best practices for optimizing production, and strengthen their market competitiveness.

The festival agenda incorporates a series of targeted competitions with valuable prizes to promote excellence and competitiveness. Highlights include the “Best Sidr Honey” contest for both UAE nationals and GCC participants, the “Best Honeycomb” competition, and the “Best Samar Honey” contest.

The winners of the Sidr Honey category will be announced following the official opening ceremony, followed by the Honeycomb winners on day two, and the Samar Honey on the third day of the festival.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that the Al Dhaid Honey Festival is a practical manifestation of the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

He underscored the importance of fostering sustainable agricultural development in Sharjah while hosting economic and heritage-focused events that complement the emirate’s urban character, stimulate economic activity, preserve local heritage, and strengthen the market presence of domestic producers.

Al Awadi added that the festival offers a vital platform for visitors to explore the latest beekeeping techniques and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise, thereby elevating the quality of locally produced honey. He emphasized the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to empower beekeepers and provide the necessary support to sustain and expand their businesses.

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Honey Festival, asserted that the event aims to combine commercial activities with a cultural and social gathering for honey enthusiasts from across the region.

He noted that the honey market provides visitors with direct access to premium products from producers while encouraging the public to participate and explore the festival’s wide range of offerings and activities.

Entries in the festival competitions adhere to rigorous technical criteria to ensure credibility. This includes testing 2 kg samples of liquid honey and designated wax containers, coupled with advanced chemical tests to assess moisture levels and sugar composition in line with standard specifications.

The festival also emphasizes educational aspects through workshops and lectures for both visitors and beekeepers, aiming to promote apiculture culture and build a knowledge base that supports the sustainability of this vital sector.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com