Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has hosted a workshop on the Business Continuity Management System (ISO 22301) to strengthen the chamber's capacity to serve the business community in emergencies.

Organized by the SCCI’s Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office, the workshop was attended by HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the SCCI, in addition to senior directors of departments, as well as SCCI personnel.

The workshop was presented by Maryam Ahmed Al Ali, Director of SCCI Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office, and Mahmoud Al Anati, a specialist in institutional excellence and strategic planning.

The gathering reviewed the mechanism for developing a business continuity plan and highlighted the potential scenarios and risks that might result in service disruption.

Al Awadi stressed that the workshop comes in line with the SCCI's strategy and plans to address future challenges and ensure that the chamber is always prepared to offer the entire range of services to the emirate's business community at all times, including in times of emergencies and crises.

"The SCCI is committed to fostering institutional excellence and adopting a practical approach to enhance the performance of its staff. The workshop is not only intended to improve the occupational performance of our employees but also to achieve the chamber’s strategic goals, which include developing competent and highly experienced national cadres that can effectively contribute to taking the chamber to new heights of quality and excellence,” Al Awadi said.

For her part, Maryam Al Ali clarified that the implementation of the Business Continuity Management System standards will improve the SCCI's capacity to fulfill its obligations toward Sharjah's private sector, while also helping the chamber achieve its strategic goals of promoting performance, upgrading the level of service delivery, and ensuring its continuity at all times.

"The workshop has provided a comprehensive understanding of how to prioritize services provided and carry out operations during crises while satisfying relevant authorities. It was also meant to highlight necessary measures and procedures required to confront challenges in order to reduce operational costs," Al Ali said.

