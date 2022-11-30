Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading enterprise in innovative and interactive education solutions, BenQ, showcased its exciting range of products at the Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS) Exhibition 2022 that was held from 15-17th November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. GESS is organized in association with the Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates and has been the leading education conference & exhibition in the Middle East region for over 15 years. The exhibition gives educators and institutions the ability to see, first-hand, innovative products and solutions that have been engineered to assist students in succeeding within the modern learning landscape. BenQ is unmatched in design and function for education displays and renowned for its innovative technologies behind the solutions focused on hybrid and blended learning.

Manish Bakshi, Managing Director of BenQ Middle East, said, "The GESS exhibition is a great opportunity for BenQ to showcase its latest and most innovative education solutions. BenQ’s solutions at GESS, from interactive whiteboards to smart projectors and displays, aim to bridge the gap between technology’s potential for digital learning, teaching and collaboration and its implementation within classrooms and educational institutions.”

BenQ has always been a frontrunner in terms of innovation, and their presence at GESS 2022 was no different. Their exhibition space was designed for collaboration and creativity, with plenty of room for everything ranging from learning to gaming. BenQ's latest solutions dazzled visitors, and the team was promptly available to answer any questions. The visitors at GESS 2022 had a chance to experience how BenQ’s cutting-edge solutions can create collaborative, safe and impactful learning environments that help students and teachers unlock endless possibilities in the classroom. Some of the solutions that were exhibited at the event are:

Projectors for Education

BenQ's Smart Interactive Classroom Projector EW800ST was showcased at GESS; it features an innovative dustproof sensor that prevents dust from accumulating on the colour wheel, ensuring superb colour accuracy and effectively prolonging projector lifespan. BenQ's projectors embody their aim to “Convey the truest colour and impart the deepest feelings to the viewer.” The World’s No.1 DLP brand & No.1 4K brand in Middle East also showcased the LU960UST 5200lms WUXGA Installation Projector - it produces large images while only taking up a small amount of space. This is perfect for areas with limited space or high foot traffic, as it eliminates shadows and glare. Viewers can move freely in front of the screen without worrying about disrupting the image quality, making it ideal for classrooms.

BenQ Board for Education

Schools can help reduce surface transmission within their campuses ClassroomCare germ- resistant screens that are designed with a TÜV-certified formula that is 99.9% effective against common germs. The massive 86-inch RP8603 Pro Series Education Interactive Display comes with advanced ClassroomCare features, including the World’s First air ionizer, germ-resistant stylus and remote control, CO2 and formaldehyde sensors, along with advanced Eye Care Technology. The Pro Series IFP has been recognized as the World's First Eyesafe-certified IFP, which offers unrivalled protection against blue light while still providing natural and accurate colours. Two 75- inch IFPs, the RM7503 Master Series Education Interactive Display and the RE7503 Essential Series

Education Interactive Display were also available for attendees to experiences first hand at GESS 2022.

EyeCare Monitors for Esports, Coding & Programming

BenQ's GW2785TC 27-inch monitor, EyeSafe Certified, is perfectly suited for Coding & Programming as it prioritizes efficiency, safety, comfort, and quality display for young learners. A couple of smaller 24-inch variants of the same, named GW2485TC, were displayed at the GESS exhibit as well. BenQ also showcased the all-new PD3205U Designer monitor with AQCOLOR Technology at its core that guarantees colour accuracy owing to the high-precision calibrated equipment that is utilized in BenQ's manufacturing process. It is the World’s First Pantone Skintone Validated 4K DesignVue Professional Designer Monitor that can deliver game-changing experiences for creative students and learners.

The popularity of esports is driving investment in facilities within schools worldwide and BenQ will support to facilitate the growth of esports as both a qualification and an extra-curricular activity. BenQ provides the Best Monitor for Esports and sees great opportunity in this space and is actively working to promote the use of eSports for education. BenQ showcased their newly launched XL2566K, the World’s first TN 360Hz with DyAC+ Esports Monitors and were able to demonstrate that its not just about Gaming, but an enviable skill and is being considered as a preparatory ground for a full-time career this Industry.

All the monitors come with BenQ’s exclusive eye-care technologies that reduce eye fatigue for enhanced student comfort, amplified productivity, and improved visual safety during extended use in classrooms.

Video Conferencing Solutions

BenQ presented its latest range of Video Conferencing Cameras, including the 20x zoom Conference Camera DVY23 and the DVY32 4K UHD Conference Camera, as well as the all-new Smart Video Bar VC01A. BenQ cameras come equipped with a 90+˚ wide field of view, omnidirectional mics (beamforming mic array for VC01A) and require no extra driver installation. Students can simply plug-and-play for their remote lessons to commence.

As an industry leader in technology solutions for both schools and corporate businesses, BenQ has a long-standing history of working closely with educators to provide innovative technologies that help enhance the learning experience within the classroom. BenQ currently holds the position for No.1 Market Share achievements in multiple Projectors and IFP segments in the Middle East Region and No.1 DLP Projector brand. The company’s innovative products and solutions are also in use by many educational institutions across the globe.

-Ends-

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”, BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightful broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.

About BenQ Group

The BenQ Group is a $25+ billion powerhouse comprised of over 30 independent

companies operating in over 30 countries across numerous industries with a combined workforce of over 100,000 employees. Each Group member is a recognized leader in its own field, contributing to the BenQ Group’s vast resources, broad R&D, and distinct strategic strengths. By leveraging each company’s vertical specialization to create true scale across horizontal markets, the BenQ Group controls a highly efficient value chain with the unrivaled ability to deliver critical components and world-class solutions in the following industries: LCD monitors, projectors, healthcare, 5G networking, green energy, fine chemicals and advanced materials, lighting, IC design, precision components, system integration, branded business, and service. The Group is committed to profitable and sustainable businesses that share its long-standing vision of Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life.

The BenQ Group companies are: BenQ Corporation, Qisda Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation, Darfon Electronics Corporation, BenQ Materials Corp., BenQ Guru Corp., BenQ Medical Center, BenQ Medical Technology Corp., BenQ AB DentCare Corp., BenQ Dialysis Technology Corp., K2 international medical inc., DFI Inc., Partner Tech Corp., Data Image Corp., MetaAge Corp., ACE PILLAR Co., LTD., Alpha Networks Inc., Hitron Technologies Inc., Lextar Electronics Corp., and Raydium Semiconductor Corp.