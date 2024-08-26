Dubai, UAE – The 4th edition of the PPP MENA Forum is set to make history on September 10-11, 2024, at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Organized by Great Minds Event Management, this premier event will bring together senior Public-Private Partnership (PPP) regulators from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman under one roof for the first time, marking a historic moment in the advancement of PPP frameworks across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This high-profile gathering will feature policymakers, investors, business leaders, and other influential stakeholders dedicated to advancing PPP initiatives across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The forum's strategic importance is underscored by its role in facilitating meaningful dialogues and fostering impactful collaborations. The forum aims to showcase and announce groundbreaking projects from these key regions.

The forum will be attended by a diverse group of participants, including policymakers, investors, business leaders, and other influential stakeholders dedicated to fostering sustainable development through PPPs. These attendees represent a range of sectors, underscoring the forum’s broad relevance and its role in facilitating strategic collaborations.

Nasser Massoud, Founder and Managing Director of Concept Realisation and WAPPP Chair for the Social Sector PPPs Chapter in the UAE, shared his thoughts: “The 4th PPP MENA Forum is more than just an event; it's a crucible for transformative ideas and partnerships that drive the social and economic progress of our region. Bringing together such a high caliber of leaders and decision-makers under one roof not only amplifies the impact of our discussions but also accelerates the implementation of innovative PPP projects that can benefit millions.”

The 4th PPP MENA forum will also feature a dynamic agenda delivered by a distinguished lineup of subject expert speakers who will provide valuable insights into the latest developments and strategic trends in PPPs. This gathering is a unique opportunity for attendees to network with top policymakers and industry leaders, thereby enhancing their understanding of the evolving PPP landscape and exploring new opportunities. The organizers are also proud to announce that the Khaled Alrubaian as a speaker from NCP Saudi Arabia is among the key speakers, reinforcing the event's significance.

Topics covered in the forum include the future of PPPs in the MENA region, Challenges and opportunities in financing PPP projects, legal and regulatory frameworks for effective PPP implementation and there will be case studies on successful PPP projects and their impact on regional development.

The event is sponsored by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), NCP Saudi Arabia and various local and international firms specializing in finance, legal, and consultancy services. The support of such prominent organizations is instrumental in driving the success of the forum and advancing the future of PPPs across the MENA region.

The continued evolution of PPPs and their role in shaping sustainable infrastructure in the MENA region underscores the timely relevance of this forum. As stakeholders from across the region gather to share insights and forge partnerships, the impact of their discussions is expected to resonate well beyond the immediate future.

Press release issued on behalf of GM Events by Coral Coast Public Relations. For press inquiries, please connect with Verna on +971581544378 or verna@coralcoastpr.com / nishrat@coralcoastpr.com. For event inquiries, please connect with Medhat on mohamed@gmpublicrelations.ae. For a detailed agenda, speaker lineup, and registration information, visit www.pppmenaforum.com.