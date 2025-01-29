An exclusive collaboration between Mara restaurant and Malik Al Sambosa in a unique menu crafted exclusively for SEF 2025

Sharjah: SEF 2025 is set to redefine the festival experience, bringing together 17 internationally acclaimed brands and local vendors within their newly added ‘SEF EATS’ zone. Blending culinary excellence with entrepreneurial creativity, the zone will also feature global debuts from ‘Brooki Bakehouse’ and ‘BKRY’, as well as exclusive partnerships and special menus crafted exclusively for the event.

Adding to the festival’s dynamic lineup, attendees can participate in immersive culinary workshops that blend education with hands-on experiences. Highlights include interactive sessions led by renowned international chefs and food experts such as Sagra Italian Pastificio, Hadil El Khatib, and Chef Ahmed Halawa, alongside thought-provoking discussions with industry-leading F&B entrepreneurs.

Beyond SEF EATS, the festival will showcase over 250 engaging activities, featuring 45 workshops, interactive sessions, thought-provoking talks, and global music performances by renowned artists. SEF 2025’s 10 curated zones and 5 engaging stages promises an inspiring, fun, and inclusive celebration that champions creativity, innovation, and community.

Bringing the world’s most incredible food to Sharjah

A major highlight of SEF EATS includes the arrival of ‘Brooki Bakehouse’, a celebrated Australian bakery that has earned a global following through millions of followers on social media. This marks the first time owner Brooke Bellamy brings her creations to Sharjah, offering festival-goers a taste of her globally loved treats. Brooke will also inspire and engage with the audience on the opening day through her talk on the Creative & Youth Stage titled “How I Became the Internet's Favorite Baker”, and a workshop titled “Bake with Brooki in Sharjah.”

Also debuting at the festival is ‘BKRY’, a Dubai-based bakery with a reputation for inventive pastries and croissants, and will be sure to excite food-loving attendees. ‘Honestry’, a brand dedicated to crafting desserts that redefine indulgence for health-conscious food lovers, will also be at SEF for the first time.

Adding to the excitement is a unique collaboration between ‘3 Fils’, ‘Konbini’, and ‘Temple Creamery’, which promises a fusion of bold Japanese-inspired creations and artisanal dessert perfection. SEF EATS will also spotlight another exclusive collaboration between ‘Mara’ restaurant and lounge, and ‘Malik Al Sambosa’, which will blend contemporary and traditional flavors into a special festival menu available only during SEF 2025.

Workshops and insightful talks

The SEF Eats Zone will also include a number of workshops such as a pasta making workshop with artisanal Italian pasta shop, ‘Sagra Italian Pastificio’, a Matcha making masterclass with Hadil El Khatib, and a Knafeh Making Workshop by Chef Ahmad Halawa. Across the various stages there will also be talks and panel discussions such as ‘Building an F&B Empire’ with Dr. Hamad Alawar,Founder, High Joint and ‘Pushing the Boundaries of Culinary Excellence: The Home Bakery Story’ on the community stage by Hind Almulla, Founder, Home Bakery.

From innovative startups to beloved culinary icons, SEF EATS curates a truly unique experience where every vendor brings their distinctive flavor and passion for food. Whether you’re sampling bold new dishes, indulging in familiar favorites, or connecting with like-minded foodies, SEF EATS offers a feast for the senses that perfectly complements the spirit of SEF 2025. For more information and to secure your ticket to the festival taking place from 1-2 February, 2025 at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park in Sharjah, visit https://sharjahef.com/.