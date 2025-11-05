By integrating Schneider Electric’s platforms with LG’s smart home technologies, the collaboration enables smarter, more energy-efficient, and sustainable living spaces

The partnership reinforces the companies’ commitment to driving innovation, energy efficiency, and digital transformation across Saudi Arabia’s residential and commercial sectors

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced its partnership with LG Electronics to launch the new LG Showroom in Riyadh, delivering an immersive smart home experience that seamlessly blends energy efficiency, sustainability, and intelligent automation. This partnership emphasizes the role of smart, connected living in accelerating innovation and shaping the future of the Kingdom’s smart building sector.

The launch ceremony was held at the LG Showroom in Riyadh and attended by Mr. Sunny Kim, Country President of LG Electronics Saudi Arabia, Eng. Alexey Ryabenkiy, Business Development & Strategy Vice President of Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Pakistan, and Bahrain. and senior leaders from both companies, including Eng. Mamdouh Mohammed A Alharbi, Project Sales Senior Manager, Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia Cluster, and Eng. Mumin Bhat, Head of New Business and Smart Solutions, LG Electronics Saudi Arabia. The event marked the official unveiling of the showroom and celebrated the shared vision of both companies to drive the future of smart, sustainable living in the Kingdom.

The LG Showroom features a dedicated Internet of Things (IoT) zone that brings to life the future of smart living through Schneider Electric’s advanced KNX solutions. These systems enable seamless control of lighting, curtains, and other connected devices directly through the LG ThinQ app. Visitors can experience real-time interaction via tablets, touchscreens, push buttons, and KNX panels, witnessing how intelligent automation simplifies daily life while improving energy efficiency. By combining Schneider Electric’s leadership in energy management with LG’s innovation in consumer electronics, the showroom sets a new benchmark for interactive smart home experiences where convenience, efficiency, and sustainability come together.

“Our partnership with LG Electronics reflects our shared vision to empower the homes of the future; homes that are smarter, greener, and fully aligned with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and sustainability goals,” said Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Pakistan, and Bahrain. “People spend around 90% of their lives indoors, and with buildings accounting for nearly 34% of the world’s energy use, the need for smarter, more sustainable homes has never been greater. As the center of our daily lives — where we live, work, and play — homes must be reliable, secure, efficient, and sustainable. Through our KNX and IoT technologies, Schneider Electric is redefining connected living by integrating AI-driven systems, intelligent energy management, and seamless automation to create homes that are both comfortable and sustainable.”

According to IMARC Group, the smart homes market in Saudi Arabia was valued at around USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10% between 2025 and 2033. This strong growth is fueled by increasing technological awareness, wider adoption of artificial intelligence, and rising demand for home automation. In addition, government-led smart city initiatives, growing use of voice assistants, and the integration of energy-efficient systems are accelerating the adoption of smart home solutions across urban households.

From his side, Mr. Sunny Kim, Country President of LG Electronics Saudi Arabia said: “The Riyadh showroom marks a milestone in LG’s journey to lead the future of smart and sustainable living in Saudi Arabia. More than a display space, it stands as a hub where customers can experience firsthand how advanced technologies and intelligent energy management can transform modern lifestyles. Through our strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, we are integrating world-class solutions that redefine comfort, efficiency, and sustainability. This partnership reflects LG’s unwavering commitment to driving local innovation, and delivering smarter, greener living experiences that empower communities across the Kingdom.”

Mohamed Nagy, Vice President of Home & Distribution for KSA, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain at Schneider Electric, said: “Redefining how people live through smarter, more sustainable homes is at the core of what we do. Smart home solutions represent a pivotal step toward achieving greater energy efficiency and sustainability at both individual and community levels. Through our collaboration with LG Electronics, we aim to deliver an integrated ecosystem that connects energy management, intelligent control, and a seamless user experience, aligning with the global shift toward sustainable, digitally enabled living. The synergy between Schneider Electric’s energy management expertise and LG’s advanced technologies serves as a tangible example of how innovation can enhance quality of life and support the Kingdom’s vision for smarter, more sustainable cities.”

The entire LG showroom is powered by Schneider Electric electrical panels, ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient energy distribution across all systems. In addition, its advanced wiring devices have been seamlessly integrated throughout the space, combining smart functionality with modern design to create a cohesive environment that embodies the future of sustainable, connected living.

