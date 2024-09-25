Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is participating in the 2024 edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, running from September 25 to 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah. During its participation, the council is highlighting the unique benefits of SBWC membership, which provides female entrepreneurs with valuable resources such as exclusive networking opportunities, tailored business support, and avenues to enhance their market presence.

Following a new partnership with Expo Centre Sharjah to strengthen cooperation between the two sides, SBWC is shining light on successful projects of five members, including four with exceptional jewellery and luxury watch collections and one presenting products from the food and beverage sector.

The council’s participation in the semiannual show, which holds significant regional importance, underscores the event’s role in enabling participants to capitalise on key sales seasons in spring and autumn. The exhibition offers new SBWC members the chance to connect with peers, enhance their presence in the regional jewellery industry, engage with potential clients, and strengthen their brands and reputations.

Through its participation, SBWC aims to empower its retail sector members by providing platforms to showcase their products, boost sales, and expand their customer base. These efforts demonstrate the council’s commitment to advancing the achievements of Emirati women and supporting their success across all industries.